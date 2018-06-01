On publishing of the financial reports

Hereby the Board of Directors of AS „ Tosmares kuģubūvētava” informs that,as a result of the various circumstances, including the change of the chief accountant at the end of the financial year, the preparation of the financial report of year 2017 is delayed and the expected publication date of the financial report of year 2017 is not later than June 15th, 2018.

Considering that the preparation of the financial report of year 2017 is an essential precondition for the preparation and publication of the financial report for the 3 months period of 2018, the financial report for the 3 months period of 2018 of AS „Tosmares kuģubūvētava” will be published within a week after the publication of the financial report of year 2017.

