On Putin’s birthday, opposition activists protest, call for him to quit

MOSCOW/ST PETERSBURG (Reuters) – Police detained more than a hundred opposition activists on Saturday for taking part in a wave of anti-Kremlin protests across Russia in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, ahead of a presidential election in March.
