On Small Business Saturday, Sugar Beet Food Co-Op is Named the “Best Small Business in America”

–Sugar Beet was voted the winner in contest held by Rubicon Global, will receive $10,000 to help support their business–

ATLANTA, Nov. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, on “Small Business Saturday,” Rubicon Global, announced that Sugar Beet Co-Op, from Chicago, IL, is the official winner of the “Best Small Business in America” contest. Sugar Beet, founded in the Oak Park neighborhood outside of Chicago in 2012, will receive $10,000 to help support the growth of their business.

Grubbly Farms, from Atlanta, received the second-most votes in the online contest and will receive $2000, while NoBull Burger, from Charlottesville, Va., finished third and will receive $1000.

“We’d like to sincerely thank every business that participated in the contest over the last several weeks,” said David Rachelson, Vice President of Sustainability, Rubicon Global. “Small businesses are the fabric of America and we can think of no better example of a successful, environmentally-conscious company than Sugar Beet Co-Op.”

For the competition, Rubicon asked small businesses to enter and describe how they are “crossing the Rubicon” of success in their communities as well as what makes the business stand out. Businesses were encouraged to list the challenges they’ve faced and overcome to make the business successful as well as socially and environmentally conscious.

Rubicon Global works with its small business customers across the United States to find new efficiencies and cost savings in their waste streams and to develop new and innovative ways to reduce, re-use and recycle materials.

Rubicon is based in Atlanta, Ga. and has offices in Lexington, Ky., New York City and San Francisco, Calif.

