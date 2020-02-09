Thai nun Amornrat Putta-ariyawong was washing dishes in preparation to host Buddhist devotees on a holy day when a military Humvee pulled up just inside the temple gates and the driver started shooting into the road.
- On Thai Buddhist holy day, gunman's carnage shatters temple peace - February 9, 2020