Dallas, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina, the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand, is celebrating National Margarita Day on Thursday, February 22 by offering guests specials on its famous Grande House Margarita and 1800 Gran Rita. On The Border will celebrate the most well-known cocktail in Mexican cuisine with a variety of delicious flavors that are perfect for guests looking to enjoy a refreshing margarita for the occasion.

“On The Border is the destination for people looking to eat, drink, and celebrate in a lively environment this National Margarita Day,” says Kittie Walleck, director of national sales and catering at On The Border. “We offer more than 15 varieties of margaritas by the glass plus two margarita flights, so don’t miss celebrating with us at On The Border.”

Margaritas to Celebrate

Grande House Margarita – On The Border’s classic margarita mix, house tequila, and Juárez triple sec for $4.

– On The Border’s classic margarita mix, house tequila, and Juárez triple sec for $4. 1800 Gran Rita – premium margarita that is hand blended gold and silver tequilas like 1800 Silver, mixed with top-shelf Gran Gala Liqueur and our famous house sour for $8.

– premium margarita that is hand blended gold and silver tequilas like 1800 Silver, mixed with top-shelf Gran Gala Liqueur and our famous house sour for $8. NEW! Spicy Ghost Rita – crafted with 100% Agave Ghost Tequila Blanco, infused with Ghost Pepper, and paired with fresh lime agave for a perfectly spicy margarita. Available starting Feb. 21, 2024, for a limited time.

– crafted with 100% Agave Ghost Tequila Blanco, infused with Ghost Pepper, and paired with fresh lime agave for a perfectly spicy margarita. Available starting Feb. 21, 2024, for a limited time. Margarita Flights – On The Border guest-favorite margaritas can now be enjoyed with a variety of flights.

– On The Border guest-favorite margaritas can now be enjoyed with a variety of flights. More Margarita Favorites including Mangonada, Coronarita, Borderita, and more.

“Over the years we’ve been known for our award-winning, ice-cold margaritas that pair perfectly with our free endless chips and house-made salsa, fresh guacamole made tableside, and mesquite-grilled fajitas with hand-pressed tortillas,” adds Walleck.

Party in a Bag

Looking for an easy way to celebrate National Margarita Day at home? Add a one-gallon canteen of Mango Tango Margarita, Strawberry Margarita, or House Margarita to any food order for pick up. Orders with alcohol must be submitted and received by an adult 21 years or older (ID required), and a food purchase is required. Order online at www.ontheborder.com/order/.

About On The Border

Founded in 1982, On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand. Known for its award-winning margaritas, house-made salsa, and sizzling mesquite-grilled fajitas, On The Border is a fan-favorite destination for authentic, contemporary Mexican food and vibrant good times. With more than 125 restaurants in the U.S. and Asia, there’s always a fiesta waiting at On The Border. For more information, visit ontheborder.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram and X.

