On the campaign trail: Biden ad slams Buttigieg, ‘What you’ve done matters’

Democrats scrambled to gain an edge with voters on Saturday on the last weekend before the party’s next presidential nominating contest in New Hampshire, where Pete Buttigieg began drawing fire as the candidate on the rise.
