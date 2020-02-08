On the campaign trail: Democrats scramble for lead in New Hampshire

Democrats scrambled to gain an edge with voters on Saturday on the last weekend before the party’s next presidential nominating contest in New Hampshire, which could help boost one candidate above the pack after a debacle in Iowa.
