On the campaign trail: Iowa status in question as Democrats target Buttigieg

As Democratic presidential candidates made a final push for New Hampshire voters on Sunday, the top Democratic Party official said he was “mad as hell” about the Iowa caucus debacle and threatened the state’s status as holding the first presidential contest.
