SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Adamas One Corp. (Nasdaq: JEWL) (“Adamas One,” “Adamas” or the “Company”), The Original Lab-Grown Diamond Company™, a high-tech company that leverages proprietary technology to produce high-quality, single-crystal, Lab-Grown Diamonds for jewelry and diamond materials for industrial uses, announced financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022.

Financial highlights from the year, which are discussed in detail in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 13, 2023, include more than $1.78 million in sales of the Company’s Lab-Grown Diamonds, compared to zero sales in the prior fiscal year. Significantly, based on the Company’s preparations and refinement of its processes, sales and marketing activities began mid-second quarter, which means that all sales were achieved within the closing seven months of the year. Other pertinent activities include the initial public offering of the Company and significant intellectual property activities.

“Our goal as a company is continued growth, quarter over quarter, year over year,” stated Adamas One CEO, Jay Grdina, “Fiscal 2022 was important for the Company as we pivoted from our R&D efforts to production for commercial sales of our diamond products. We are now hard at work both producing diamonds and upgrading our production capabilities, working diligently to reach full capacity at our Greenville, S.C. facility. We are on target to have our Greenville facility at full manufacturing capabilities of 3,000 cts per month, and expect over $1 million in revenue per month, both by May 2023. All of these activities are designed to lay the groundwork for what we believe will be a successful fiscal 2023. We look forward to, as appropriate, continuing to update our shareholders on our progress.”

