U.S. Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders will campaign in the Midwest on Saturday, as the two prepare for a showdown in Michigan, Missouri and four other nominating contests next week.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- On the trail: Biden warns against ‘bloodbath’ fight with Sanders as next contests loom - March 7, 2020
- Coronavirus deaths rise to 145 in Iran, infections near 6,000: ministry - March 7, 2020
- Number of UK coronavirus cases rises to 206 - March 7, 2020