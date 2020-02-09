On the trail: Sanders, Buttigieg spar ahead of next Democratic vote

Democratic U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders and former Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg exchanged barbs on Sunday in New Hampshire, two days before the state’s voters weigh in on who should win the right to take on Republican President Donald Trump in November.
