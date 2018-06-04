Onapsis Selected as 2018 SC Awards Europe Excellence Finalist for Best Enterprise Security Solution

BOSTON, June 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Onapsis, the global experts in ERP and business-critical application cybersecurity and compliance, today announced that the company has been shortlisted as a 2018 SC Awards Europe finalist in the category of Best Enterprise Security Solution. Winners will be announced Tuesday, June 5th at the London Marriott Grosvenor Square in London, UK.

The expert judges are drawn from the senior ranks of the information security profession and were selected for their experience and impartiality. The judges work for major European and global brands, including investment and retails banks, retail groups, airlines, insurance groups and food groups as well as prestigious government departments.

“Receiving the shortlist nomination for Best Enterprise Security Solution by one of the most prestigious awards programs in the world, and to be counted among some of the biggest names in cybersecurity, is a great honor for the company. This award further demonstrates that organizations globally are relying on the Onapsis Security Platform to build and mature their ERP security programs and protect their critical data and processes against the rise in ERP-related threats,” said Juan Pablo Perez-Etchegoyen, CTO, Onapsis Inc.

About Onapsis

Onapsis cybersecurity solutions automate the monitoring and protection of your SAP and Oracle ERP and business-critical applications, keeping them compliant and safe from insider and outsider threats. As the proven market leader, global enterprises trust Onapsis to protect the essential information and processes that run their businesses.

Headquartered in Boston, MA, Onapsis serves over 200 customers including many of the Global 2000. Onapsis’s solutions are also the de-facto standard for leading consulting and audit firms such as Deloitte, IBM, Infosys and PwC.

Onapsis solutions include the Onapsis Security Platform™, which is the most widely-used SAP-certified cybersecurity solution on the market. Unlike generic security products, Onapsis’s context-aware solutions deliver both preventative vulnerability and compliance controls, as well as real-time detection and incident response capabilities to reduce risks affecting critical business processes and data. Through open interfaces, the platform can be integrated with leading SIEM, GRC and network security products, seamlessly incorporating enterprise applications into existing vulnerability, risk and incident response management programs.

These solutions are powered by the Onapsis Research Labs, who continuously provide leading intelligence on security threats affecting SAP and Oracle enterprise applications. Experts at the Onapsis Research Labs were the first to lecture on SAP cyberattacks and have uncovered and helped fix hundreds of security vulnerabilities to-date affecting SAP Business Suite, SAP HANA, SAP Cloud and SAP Mobile applications, as well as Oracle JD Edwards and Oracle E-Business Suite platforms. This patented technology is well known, industry wide, and has gained Onapsis recognition on the Deloitte Technology Fast-500, as a Red Herring North America Top 100 company and a SINET 16 Innovator.

