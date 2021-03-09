ONB shares 2020 Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Report, adds ESG webpage to oldnational.com

Breaking News
EVANSVILLE, Ind., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (NASDAQ: ONB) – Old National Bank has released its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, which is available in PDF form at oldnational.com. This 2020 ESG Report focuses on a wide range of topics, including governance and ethics; client service; team member growth and development; diversity, equity and inclusion; community engagement; and sustainability.

“When viewed together, these topics form the pillars of Old National’s corporate social responsibility strategy and help define both our approach to ESG and our community banking culture,” said Jim Ryan, Old National Chairman & CEO. “At the center of this strategy and culture is the belief that Old National is only as strong as the communities we serve.”

In addition, Old National has created a new ESG webpage at oldnational.com to complement the ESG Report. Also available on this new ESG webpage is Old National’s 2020 SASB Index. SASB is short for Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, and it provides industry-specific standards that assist companies in disclosing financially material, decision-useful sustainability information to investors.

Some of the key developments that are highlighted in the 2020 ESG Report include:

  • ONB named a World’s Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for 10 straight years.
  • Nearly 10,000 small businesses/non-profits assisted through the Paycheck Protection Program, helping ONB clients fund payroll for nearly 160,000 jobs.
  • 38% diversity represented on Old National’s corporate board of directors.
  • As part of Old National’s ONB Way strategy, implemented a segment-based organizational structure to better serve clients.
  • Expanded the size and scope of ONB’s Small Business Administration (SBA) lending team, leading to $71 million in total SBA 7(a) loan production for 2020.
  • Generated $576 million in CRA-eligible loan originations to small businesses and small farms.
  • $6.8 million awarded in total grants and sponsorships in 2020, which included $1.2 million in COVID-19 relief for local communities.
  • Nearly 30,000 team member volunteer hours recorded in 2020, and more than 1 million volunteer hours since 2005.
  • $3.6 million in alternative energy projects created through the work of our ONB Community Equity team. From 2015-2020, 14 projects in which ONB Community Equity participated produced 1,398 permanent jobs.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL
Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB), the holding company of Old National Bank, is the largest bank holding company headquartered in Indiana. With $23 billion in assets, it ranks among the top 100 banking companies in the U.S. and has been recognized as a World’s Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for ten consecutive years. Since its founding in Evansville in 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships and keeping our clients at the center of all we do. This is an approach to business that we call The ONB Way. Today, Old National’s footprint includes Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.

Media Contact:
Kathy Schoettlin
[email protected]
812-465-7269

Investor Contact:
Lynell Walton
[email protected]
812-464-1366

