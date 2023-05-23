Three-Year Website Project Will Completely Redesign the Government’s Flagship Resource for Promoting Health Information Technology and Interoperability

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Spire Communications and Apprio have been selected to lead the effort to overhaul the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT (ONC) website, HealthIT.gov. The project will streamline and enhance how ONC educates clinicians, patients, payers, software developers, and others as it sets the standards for developing and implementing health information technology (IT) solutions and achieving interoperability in service of better healthcare.

“This project is both a huge honor and a massively important undertaking,” said Ivy Eckerman, Spire’s president. “We’ve worked with ONC consistently for more than a decade, and we know how important health interoperability is to the future of our nation’s healthcare system. We look forward to using the knowledge we’ve gained over the years to create a cohesive, user-centered website that speaks to ONC’s audiences in clear and compelling ways.”

ONC, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, is charged with coordinating efforts to implement and use health IT to establish standards for interoperability and to support the electronic exchange of health information. It accomplishes much of that through its HealthIT.gov website.

The three-year contract includes a complete review and analysis of HealthIT.gov’s current content, a rebuild of the site’s architecture and user experience, and a redesign of the site’s layout and images, among other tasks.

Spire Communications has worked with ONC for more than 14 years, providing communications strategy, content, and design support to a variety of ONC projects and initiatives and will lead much of the content review, strategy, and creation processes for the site redesign.

Apprio adds more than two decades of expertise in developing technology services and solutions to address critical issues in health, defense, and homeland security.

“More and more clinicians, providers, patients, and payers are relying on health IT to better manage outcomes and costs, and ONC is leading the way in that effort,” said Darryl Britt, Apprio’s CEO. “We’re excited to be partnering with Spire to help ONC advance its efforts in driving a more robust, nationwide health IT ecosystem.”

About Spire Communications

Spire Communications is a small, woman-owned strategic communications firm that works with government, technology, health, and science organizations to promote the work they do to improve people’s lives. The agency’s senior-level team offers clients a full range of communications services and has earned a reputation for handling complex marketing and communications needs for some of the biggest names in government and industry. Across a portfolio of clients that range in size and complexity, Spire consistently delivers the creativity it takes to bring important stories to life. For more information, visit www.spirecomm.com .

About Apprio

Apprio is a provider of specialized technology solutions, particularly for the health, defense, and homeland security markets. The company provides innovative IT and program services in healthcare IT, emergency response management, and financial management. Apprio delivers the methodologies, discipline, and thought leadership provided by the large integrators, with the cost structure and collaboration offered by smaller firms. For more information, visit www.apprioinc.com . See also https://twitter.com/apprioinc .

