IRVINE, Calif., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oncocyte Corporation (Nasdaq: OCX), a precision diagnostics company, today announced that five posters of original research are being presented at the Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research. Four abstracts explore the tumor microenvironment and its potential implications for therapeutic response, leveraging expertise and technology behind DetermaIO. A fifth poster highlights exciting study results applying DetermaCNI, Oncocyte’s proprietary therapeutic monitoring blood test, to metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Cronister, et al. “Methylation as a surrogate for mutations to identify therapeutic targets” Seitz, et al. “Using tumor immune microenvironment physiologic profiling to tailor immune checkpoint inhibitor diagnostic classification” Cronister, et al. “The role of microRNAs in the tumor immune microenvironment” Ring, et al. “In Silico dissection of immune infiltrate signatures that are detected by DetermaIO, a predictor of response to immune therapy” Cannas, et al. “Liquid biopsy signature combining copy number instability and mutant KRAS detection is associated with survival for patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer”

“DetermaIO continues to build its case as the best-in-class measure of the tumor microenvironment. We are making rapid progress on feasibility for a Research Use Only version of this test to support researchers who need a better tool to identify patients poised to respond to immunotherapies,” said Joshua Riggs, Oncocyte CEO. “And DetermaCNI is a blood-only solution for efficacy monitoring, which we believe will make it an attractive alternative for researchers that need to conserve precious tissue, since no upfront tumor typing is required.”

About Oncocyte

Oncocyte is a precision diagnostics company. The Company’s tests are designed to help provide clarity and confidence to physicians and their patients. DetermaIO™ is a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies. VitaGraft™ is a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test, and pipeline test DetermaCNI™ is blood-based monitoring tool for assessing therapeutic efficacy in cancer.

DetermaIO™, DetermaCNI™, and VitaGraft™ are trademarks of Oncocyte Corporation.

