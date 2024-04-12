Conference Call on Friday, April 12, 2024 at 5:00 a.m. PT / 8:00 a.m. ET

IRVINE, Calif., April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oncocyte Corporation (Nasdaq: OCX), a precision diagnostics company, today reported financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Recent Highlights

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. commercial partnership for transplant monitoring IP

$15.8 million in gross proceeds received from private placement offering

$4.4 million and $3.8 million Q4 2023 and est. Q1 2024 cash burn, respectively

GraftAssure™ transplant product launch on track for 2Q 2024

“In 2023, we made significant progress on cost controls and in the development of our transplant monitoring IP,” said Josh Riggs, CEO of Oncocyte. “We achieved reimbursement for VitaGraft™ Kidney, manufactured the first lots of GraftAssure RUO, and ran a competitive partnering process that resulted in the announced Bio-Rad agreement. We look forward to working with them on the commercialization of GraftAssure RUO and the development of VitaGraft Kidney IVD. We continue to benefit from strong support from our core investors and welcome new ones in our recently completed $15.8 million private placement offering. With this partnership and financing we believe that we are well-positioned to meet our critical commercial and regulatory milestones.”

2023 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results

Net revenue for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, was $314,000 and $1.5 million, respectively, an increase of 15% compared to the fourth quarter 2022 and 57% compared to the full year 2022, due to increased revenue from Pharma Services.

Cost of revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was $431,000, including $409,000 from the cost of diagnostic tests and testing services we performed for our Pharma Services customers, with the remaining cost from noncash amortization expense.

Cost of revenues for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $1.1 million, including $1.0 million from the cost of diagnostic tests and testing services we performed for our Pharma Services customers, with the remaining cost from noncash amortization expense.

Research and development expense for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, was $2.5 million and $9.3 million, respectively, an increase of 85% compared to the fourth quarter 2022 and 27% compared to the full year 2022. The increases were driven by continued focused investment in developing manufacturable versions of assays including DetermaIO™, VitaGraft and DetermaCNI™.

Sales and marketing expense for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, was $582,000 and $2.8 million, respectively, an increase of 74% compared to the fourth quarter 2022 and 147% compared to the full year 2022. The increases were primarily driven by a continued ramp in sales, marketing and commercialization activities related to the recent coverage decision and launch of VitaGraft Kidney.

General and administrative expense for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, was $1.8 million and $11.2 million, respectively, a decrease of 66% compared to the fourth quarter 2022 and 49% compared to the full year 2022. The decreases were primarily due to decreased stock-based compensation and personnel expenses.

Loss from operations for the three months ended December 31, 2023, was $16.2 million, an increase of 39% compared to fourth quarter 2022. The 2023 loss from operations included a noncash loss of $11.2 million from the change in fair value of contingent consideration, compared to a gain of $13.9 million in 2022.

Loss from operations for the year ended December 31, 2023, was $25.1 million, an increase of 40% compared to the full year 2022. The 2023 loss from operations included a noncash gain of $5.8 million from the change in fair value of contingent consideration, compared to a gain of $31.0 million in 2022.

For Oncocyte’s complete financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023, see the Company’s annual Form 10-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 15, 2024.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Oncocyte will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results prior to market open on Friday, April 12, 2024 at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed live via telephone by dialing toll free (888) 550-5422 for both domestic and international callers. Once dialed in, ask to be joined to the Oncocyte Corporation call. The live webcast of the call may be accessed by visiting the “Events & Presentation” section of the Company’s website at https://investors.oncocyte.com .

About Oncocyte

Oncocyte is a precision diagnostics company. The Company’s tests are designed to help provide clarity and confidence to physicians and their patients. VitaGraft™ is a clinical blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test, GraftAssure™ is a research use only blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test, DetermaIO™ is a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies, and the pipeline test DetermaCNI™ is a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients. For more information, visit https://oncocyte.com/

VitaGraft™, GraftAssure™, DetermaIO™, and DetermaCNI™ are trademarks of Oncocyte Corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical fact (including, but not limited to statements that contain words such as “will,” “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates,” “may,” and similar expressions) are forward-looking statements. These statements include those pertaining to, among other things, the expectation that the Company and Bio-Rad will successfully commercialize GraftAssure RUO and develop VitaGraft Kidney IVD, the belief that the Company is well positioned to meet its critical commercial and regulatory milestones, and other statements about the future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans, or prospects expressed by management. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks inherent in the development and/or commercialization of diagnostic tests or products, uncertainty in the results of clinical trials or regulatory approvals, the capacity of Oncocyte’s third-party supplied blood sample analytic system to provide consistent and precise analytic results on a commercial scale, potential interruptions to supply chains, the need and ability to obtain future capital, maintenance of intellectual property rights in all applicable jurisdictions, obligations to third parties with respect to licensed or acquired technology and products, the need to obtain third party reimbursement for patients’ use of any diagnostic tests. Oncocyte or its subsidiaries commercialize in applicable jurisdictions, and risks inherent in strategic transactions such as the potential failure to realize anticipated benefits, legal, regulatory or political changes in the applicable jurisdictions, accounting and quality controls, potential greater than estimated allocations of resources to develop and commercialize technologies, or potential failure to maintain any laboratory accreditation or certification. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements and accordingly such statements should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect the business of Oncocyte, particularly those mentioned in the “Risk Factors” and other cautionary statements found in Oncocyte’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, which are available from the SEC’s website. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Oncocyte undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

ONCOCYTE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share data) December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,432 $ 19,993 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $5 and $154, respectively 484 2,012 Marketable equity securities – 433 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 643 977 Assets held for sale 139 – Current assets of discontinued operations (Note 13) – 2,121 Total current assets 10,698 25,536 NONCURRENT ASSETS Right-of-use and financing lease assets, net 1,637 2,179 Machinery and equipment, net, and construction in progress 3,799 8,672 Intangible assets, net 56,595 61,633 Restricted cash 1,700 1,700 Other noncurrent assets 463 371 TOTAL ASSETS $ 74,892 $ 100,091 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 953 $ 1,253 Accrued compensation 1,649 1,771 Accrued royalties 1,116 2,022 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 452 1,817 Accrued severance from acquisition 2,314 2,314 Accrued liabilities from acquisition – 109 Right-of-use and financing lease liabilities, current 665 815 Current liabilities of discontinued operations (Note 13) 45 2,005 Total current liabilities 7,194 12,106 NONCURRENT LIABILITIES Right-of-use and financing lease liabilities, noncurrent 2,204 2,729 Contingent consideration liabilities 39,900 45,662 TOTAL LIABILITIES 49,298 60,497 Commitments and contingencies Series A Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock, no par value; stated value $1,000 per share; 5 and 6 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively; aggregate liquidation preference of $5,296 and $6,091 as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively 5,126 5,302 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, no par value, 5,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding – – Common stock, no par value, 230,000 shares authorized; 8,261 and 5,932 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively 310,295 294,929 Accumulated other comprehensive income 49 39 Accumulated deficit (289,876 ) (260,676 ) Total shareholders’ equity 20,468 34,292 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 74,892 $ 100,091

ONCOCYTE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) Years Ended

December 31,

2023 2022 Net revenue $ 1,503 $ 958 Cost of revenues 1,002 880 Cost of revenues – amortization of acquired intangibles 88 96 Gross profit (loss) 413 (18 ) Operating expenses: Research and development 9,294 7,301 Sales and marketing 2,795 1,132 General and administrative 11,182 21,881 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (5,762 ) (31,019 ) Impairment losses 6,757 – Goodwill impairment – 18,684 Loss on disposal and held for sale assets 1,283 – Total operating expenses 25,549 17,979 Loss from operations (25,136 ) (17,997 ) Other (expenses) income: Interest expense (52 ) (83 ) Realized and unrealized loss on marketable equity securities, net (61 ) (471 ) Other income (expenses), net 394 (61 ) Total other income (expenses) 281 (615 ) Loss from continuing operations (24,855 ) (18,612 ) Loss from discontinued operations (Note 13) (2,926 ) (54,290 ) Net loss $ (27,781 ) $ (72,902 ) Less: dividends and accretion of Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock (942 ) (520 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (28,723 ) $ (73,422 ) Net loss from continuing operations per share: basic and diluted $ (3.37 ) $ (3.45 ) Net loss from discontinued operations per share: basic and diluted $ (0.38 ) $ (9.80 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders per share: basic and diluted $ (3.75 ) $ (13.25 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: basic and diluted 7,651 5,540