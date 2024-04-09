Conference Call and Webcast on Friday, April 12, 2024, at 5:00 a.m. PT / 8:00 a.m. ET
IRVINE, Calif., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oncocyte Corporation (Nasdaq: OCX), a precision diagnostics company, announced today that the company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on Friday, April 12, 2024, prior to the U.S. market open. The company will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, April 12, 2024, at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and highlights.
Interested parties may access the live call via telephone by dialing toll free (888) 550-5422 for both domestic and international callers. Once dialed in, ask to be joined to the Oncocyte Corporation call.
The live webcast of the call may be accessed by visiting the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s website at https://investors.oncocyte.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the conclusion of the call.
CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (800) 715-9871
Participant Toll Dial-In Number: +1 (646) 307-1963
Conference ID: 2701195
Webcast
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/233145459
About Oncocyte
Oncocyte is a precision diagnostics company. The Company’s tests are designed to help provide clarity and confidence to physicians and their patients. VitaGraft™ is a clinical blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test, GraftAssure™ is a research use only blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test, DetermaIO™ is a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies, and the pipeline test DetermaCNI™ is a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients. For more information, visit https://oncocyte.com/
VitaGraft™, GraftAssure™, DetermaIO™, and DetermaCNI™ are trademarks of Oncocyte Corporation.
Contact:
Jeff Ramson
PCG Advisory
(646) 863-6893
[email protected]
