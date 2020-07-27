Oncologie Announces Upcoming Presentations at Investor Conferences

Breaking News
WALTHAM, Mass., July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oncologie, Inc., a precision medicine company using an innovative RNA-based biomarker platform to develop novel, targeted oncology therapies, today announced that Laura Benjamin, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Oncologie, will be presenting a corporate overview at the following investor conferences in August:

Conference: LifeSci Partners Summer Symposium
Presentation Date: Tuesday, August 4, 2020 
Presentation Time: 10:00-10:25 AM ET
 
Conference: BTIG Biotechnology Conference 2020
Presentation Date: Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Presentation Time: 10:00-10:25 AM ET
 
Conference: Oppenheimer Private Life Sciences Company Call Series
Presentation Date: Monday, August 17, 2020
Presentation Time: 2:30-3:05 PM ET

To register to view live webcasts of Oncologie’s presentations, please visit the News and Events page within the section of the Oncologie website located here.

About Oncologie, Inc.

Oncologie, Inc. aims to advance the state of the art of precision medicine to dramatically improve the lives of people with cancer. Leveraging a deep understanding of the evolving biology of cancer, Oncologie is developing unique RNA-based biomarker panels to match patients to novel, targeted therapies that modulate the body’s tumor immune system and angiogenesis pathways. Oncologie, Inc., based in Waltham, Massachusetts, and Oncologie Shanghai Co., Ltd., based in Shanghai, China, are subsidiaries of Oncologie, Ltd., and are working with global partners to acquire and further develop innovative drugs for cancer patients around the world. For more information on Oncologie, Inc., please visit www.oncologie.com.

About Oncologie’s RNA-based Biomarker Platform

Predictive biomarkers historically worked on single-driver mutations yet only approximately 10% of cancer patients have known driver mutations with available targeted therapies. Using its proprietary biomarker platform, Oncologie is advancing a new paradigm of precision oncology with an RNA-based approach to identify the dominant biology in the tumor microenvironment. This could improve clinical outcomes by matching patients to therapies with a mechanism of action that targets that specific biology and expand precision medicine to those therapies whose potential remains unrealized. Oncologie is further optimizing the biomarker platform’s tumor microenvironment panel through multiple research collaborations, including a collaboration with Moffitt Cancer Center.  

Investor and Media Contact:

Ashley R. Robinson
LifeSci Partners, LLC
[email protected]

