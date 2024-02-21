The two main drivers driving up the value of the oncolytic virus immunotherapy market are the rising incidence of cancer and the increase in healthcare expenditures.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global oncolytic virus immunotherapy market was projected to attain US$ 110.2 million in 2022. It is anticipated to garner a 21.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 and by 2032, the market is likely to attain US$ 572.2 million by 2031 .

In oncolytic viral immunotherapy, cancer-affected cells are infected and destroyed by the use of viruses. Thus, the naturally occurring virus is designed to introduce therapeutic payloads into tumors and, once tumor cells are infected, produce chemicals that enhance the immune system.

One benefit of oncolytic viral immunotherapy is that it reduces the tumor burden by means of virus replication in cancerous cells. Target antigens are delivered to hosts by adenovirus-based oncolytic viruses, which are one of the favored viral vectors in oncolytic virus immunotherapy because of their ability to elicit both innate and adaptive immune responses.

A number of clinical trials using oncolytic viruses in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors, chemotherapy, and radiation treatment are part of the current market trend that is yielding encouraging outcomes.

Key Findings of the Market Report

The market for oncolytic virus immunotherapy is growing due to rising awareness of cancer therapies in the wake of a growing number of people affected by the disease and the availability of innovative immuno-oncology medications.

The increased incidence of cancer worldwide can be attributed to a number of causes, including poor eating habits, inactivity, obesity, and rising alcohol and cigarette use. Cancer is mostly caused by genetics as well.

Investments in healthcare via research and development are rising in many nations across the world.

Every year, the US government spends a large amount on healthcare.

Market Trends for Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy

In an effort to enhance the course and results of cancer treatment, researchers are always developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapy clinical trials. Positive outcomes from a number of these clinical trials include higher survival rates and tumor shrinkage.

Increased funding for clinical studies is one of the main elements supporting market expansion. To treat recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), Mustang Bio, Inc. stated in April 2022 that it will launch a phase I clinical trial combining CAR T cells with oncolytic virus.

The interim findings from two investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical studies evaluating MB-108 (the C134 oncolytic virus) and MB-101 (the targeted CAR T treatment from City of Hope) led to this start.

Global Market for Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy: Regional Outlook

North America dominated the global industry in 2022. It is predicted that over the forecast period, the area would continue to hold its leading position.

The expansion of market data in North America may be attributed to the existence of an advanced healthcare system that supports clinical trials, research partnerships between industry participants and academic institutions, and an innovative regulatory environment.

Leading cancer treatment and research facility City of Hope announced in November 2021 the start of the first in-human clinical study to assess the use of an oncolytic virus that kills cancer in patients with advanced triple-negative breast cancer.

The naturally occurring virus known as chimeric oncolytic orthopoxvirus is the source of the treatment known as CF33-hNIS-antiPDL1.

Europe holds a significant market share in oncolytic virus immunotherapy, as seen by the active participation of Germany and the United Kingdom in several research initiatives and clinical studies aimed at promoting viral oncolysis.

Global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Market: Key Players

Businesses involved in the global oncolytic viral immunotherapy market are collaborating and partnering to jointly study anticancer virus therapies.

For instance, Virogin Biotech and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center established a strategic partnership in September 2022 with the aim of expediting the development of oncolytic viral immunotherapies and discovering predictive indicators of response.

The following companies are well-known participants in the global oncolytic virus immunotherapy market:

Merck & Co. Inc. (Viralytics Limited)

Amgen Inc.

Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co. Ltd.

TILT Biotherapeutics

Oncorus Inc.

Replimune Group Inc.

Oncolys Biopharma Inc.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

SillaJen Inc.

Key developments by the players in this market are:

Siga Technologies declared in January 2022 that it has partnered with Bioarchitech on a pre-clinical project to develop viral immunotherapy for cancer. The research cooperation entails studying the latter’s vaccinia-based immunotherapy platform, which uses tailored antibodies and several other proteins with oncolytic viral genome, in conjunction with the former’s TPOXX (tecovirimat).

A strategic agreement between Bionaut Labs and Candel Therapeutics, Inc. was announced in December 2021. The goal of the partnership is to explore the use of Bionaut Labs’ remote-controlled microscale robots to accurately administer Candel Therapeutics’ oncolytic viral immunotherapy medicines to brain tumors.

Global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Market Segmentation

Type

Herpes Simplex Virus

Vaccinia Virus

Adenovirus

Reovirus

Others

Route of Administration

Intratumoral

Intravenous

Application

Melanoma

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

Pancreatic Cancer

Breast Cancer

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

