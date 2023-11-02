Preclinical data indicate that narazaciclib shows monotherapy and combination anti-tumor activity in ibrutinib-sensitive and resistant cells and xenograft models

NEWTOWN, Pa., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX), (“Onconova” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel products for patients with cancer, today announced that Onconova and collaborators will present a preclinical poster related to its lead program, narazaciclib, at the 65th American Society for Hematology Annual Meeting & Exposition (ASH), taking place in San Diego, California from December 9 to 12, 2023.

“The poster that we and researchers from the Josep Carreras Leukaemia Research Institute in Barcelona, Spain are presenting at ASH 2023 shows that the study of narazaciclib, either as a single agent or in combination with ibrutinib, effectively controls tumor growth in preclinical models of mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), including those that are resistant to Bruton’s tyrosine kinase inhibitors (BTKis), a mainstay of care for this aggressive and difficult to treat cancer. The experiments included a broad comparison of narazaciclib with three other approved cyclin-D-kinase inhibitors (CDKis), used in combination with several BTKis,” said Steven Fruchtman, M.D., President and CEO of Onconova.

Dr. Fruchtman continued, “We were especially pleased by the broad translational data set that provided an understanding of narazaciclib’s role in cell cycle blockade. These studies show that narazaciclib appears to act in the G1 phase of the cell cycle. Furthermore, the studies also indicate that the combination of narazaciclib and ibrutinib act in a synergistic way to achieve in vitro and in vivo anti-tumor activity in ibrutinib sensitive- and resistant -cells and xenograft models. Together, these data support the potential use of narazaciclib in MCL and other cyclin-dependent indications, and further inform our understanding of narazaciclib’s mechanism of action as we advance the clinical program, led by the Phase 1/2a study in patients with low grade endometrioid endometrial cancer, an indication with a great unmet medical need.”

Poster Presentation Information:

Title: Narazaciclib, a Differentiated CDK4/6 Antagonist, Prolongs Cell Cycle Arrest and Metabolomic Reprogramming, Enabling Restoration of Ibrutinib Sensitivity in Btki-Resistant Mantle Cell Lymphoma

Session Name: 605. Molecular Pharmacology and Drug Resistance: Lymphoid Neoplasms: Poster III

Session Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Presentation Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM PT

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Halls G-H

Poster Number: 4181

Presenters: Dr. Nuria Profitos-Peleja, Lymphoma Translational Group, Josep Carreras Leukaemia Research Institute, Barcelona, Spain

About Onconova Therapeutics, Inc.

Onconova Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel products for patients with cancer. The Company’s product candidates, narazaciclib and rigosertib, are proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation.

Narazaciclib, Onconova’s novel, multi-kinase inhibitor (formerly ON 123300), is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 combination trial with the estrogen blocker letrozole, in advanced endometrial cancer (NCT05705505). Based on preclinical and clinical studies of CDK 4/6 inhibitors, Onconova believes narazaciclib has broad potential and is also evaluating opportunities for combination studies with narazaciclib and letrozole in additional indications, including breast cancer.

Rigosertib is being studied in an investigator-sponsored trial strategy to evaluate the product candidate in multiple indications, including a dose-escalation and expansion Phase 1/2a study of oral rigosertib in combination with nivolumab in patients with KRAS+ non-small cell lung cancer (NCT04263090), a Phase 2 program evaluating oral or IV rigosertib monotherapy in advanced squamous cell carcinoma complicating recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB-associated SCC) (NCT03786237, NCT04177498), and a Phase 2 trial evaluating rigosertib in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with metastatic melanoma (NCT05764395).

For more information, please visit www.onconova.com.

