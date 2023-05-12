Showcase to feature presentations by key opinion leaders Drs. Gaël Roué and Bhavana Pothuri

Showcase to take place on May 18, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. ET

NEWTOWN, Pa., May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX), (“Onconova” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel products for patients with cancer, today announced that Steven M. Fruchtman, M.D., President & CEO of Onconova Therapeutics, will participate in a Ladenburg Thalmann virtual R&D showcase on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The R&D showcase will feature presentations by key opinion leaders Gaël Roué, Ph.D. (Josep Carreras Leukaemia Research Institute), and Bhavana Pothuri, M.D. (New York University Langone Health), who will discuss narazaciclib’s differentiated kinase inhibitory profile, the current treatment landscape in endometrial cancer, as well as Onconova’s planned Phase 1/2a trial of narazaciclib combined with letrozole in recurrent metastatic low-grade endometrioid endometrial cancer (LGEEC). Presentations by the KOLs will be followed by remarks from Dr. Fruchtman as well as a question and answer session moderated by Ahu Demir, Ph.D., Managing Director, Senior Research Analyst, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co.

KOL Bios

Dr. Gaël Roué leads the Lymphoma Translational Group at the Josep Carreras Leukaemia Research Institute, with a special focus on oncogenic signaling, B-cell receptor pathways and the role of intrinsic protein homeostasis in the control of lymphoma-stroma crosstalk. Dr. Roué obtained his Ph.D. in Molecular and Cellular Biology from the University of Caen. Dr Roué is co-author and lead author of a patent, two book chapters, and nearly 90 articles published in international peer-reviewed journals. He has led almost 20 national and international research projects. Dr Roué also serves as an ad-hoc reviewer for several journals in the fields of hematology and oncology, being an editorial board member for three of them, and is an external evaluator for different national and European funding agencies.

Dr. Bhavana Pothuri earned her medical degree from Jefferson Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University. She completed her residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Jefferson Health System and a fellowship in Gynecologic Oncology at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. She is a Professor in the Departments of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Medicine at the New York University (NYU) School of Medicine, Medical Director of Clinical Trials Office, Director of Gynecologic Oncology Clinical Trials, Director of Gynecologic Oncology Research, and Site Principal Investigator for the Perlmutter Cancer Center, NYU Langone Health. Dr. Pothuri is also the Principal Investigator for Onconova’s planned Phase 1/2a trial in endometrial cancer. In addition, her research focuses on using the PARP inhibitor, niraparib, as frontline maintenance treatment for ovarian cancer, as well as dostarlimab, a PD-1 inhibitor, in endometrial cancer.

About Onconova Therapeutics, Inc.

Onconova Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel products for patients with cancer. The Company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation.

Onconova’s novel, proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor narazaciclib (formerly ON 123300) is being evaluated in a combination trial with estrogen blockade in advanced endometrial cancer. Based on preclinical and clinical studies of CDK 4/6 inhibitors, Onconova is also evaluating opportunities for combination studies with narazaciclib in additional indications.

Onconova’s product candidate rigosertib is being studied in multiple investigator-sponsored studies, including a dose-escalation and expansion Phase 1/2a study of oral rigosertib in combination with nivolumab in patients with KRAS+ non-small cell lung cancer, and a Phase 2 program evaluating rigosertib monotherapy in advanced squamous cell carcinoma complicating recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB-associated SCC).

For more information, please visit www.onconova.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to Onconova’s expectations regarding its clinical development and trials, its product candidates, its business and financial position. Onconova has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “preliminary,” “encouraging,” “approximately” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Although Onconova believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including the success and timing of Onconova’s clinical trials, investigator-initiated trials and regulatory agency and institutional review board approvals of protocols, Onconova’s collaborations, market conditions and those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Onconova’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. Onconova undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

