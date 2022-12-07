NEWTOWN, Pa., Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel products for patients with cancer, today announced that it will participate in the MedInvest Oncology Investor Conference being held in New York, NY on December 14-15, 2022.

Steven M. Fruchtman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the conference on Wednesday, December 14th at 9:40 a.m. ET. Dr. Fruchtman and other members of the Onconova management team will also be available for one-on-one meetings at the conference on December 14th.

Those interested in requesting a one-on-one meeting can submit a registration request using the conference website: https://www.medinvestconferences.com/register.

About Onconova Therapeutics, Inc.

Onconova Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel products for patients with cancer. The Company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation.

Onconova’s novel, proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor narazaciclib (formerly ON 123300) is being evaluated in two separate and complementary Phase 1 dose-escalation and expansion studies. These trials are currently underway in the United States and China.

Onconova’s product candidate rigosertib is being studied in an investigator-sponsored study program, including in a dose-escalation and expansion Phase 1/2a investigator-sponsored study with oral rigosertib in combination with nivolumab for patients with KRAS+ non-small cell lung cancer.

For more information, please visit www.onconova.com.

