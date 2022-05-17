Oncorus to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oncorus, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCR), a viral immunotherapies company focused on driving innovation to transform outcomes for cancer patients, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Theodore (Ted) Ashburn, M.D., Ph.D., will present an update on the Company’s progress at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference. The presentation will be available for on-demand viewing starting Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. ET.

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed by visiting the Investors & Media section of Oncorus’ website at https://investors.oncorus.com/. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Oncorus’ site for 90 days following the event.

About Oncorus

At Oncorus, we are focused on driving innovation to deliver next-generation viral immunotherapies to transform outcomes for cancer patients. We are advancing a portfolio of intratumorally (iTu) and intravenously (IV) administered viral immunotherapies for multiple indications with significant unmet need based on our Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) and selectively self-amplifying viral RNA Immunotherapy Platforms.

Designed to deliver next-generation viral immunotherapy impact, our HSV Platform improves upon key characteristics of this therapeutic class to enhance systemic activity. Our lead HSV program, ONCR-177, is designed to be directly administered into a tumor, resulting in high local concentrations of the therapeutic agent and its five encoded transgenes, as well as low systemic exposure to the therapy, which could limit systemic toxicities. Our pioneering selectively self-amplifying vRNA Immunotherapy Platform, highlighted by our product candidates ONCR-021 and ONCR-788, involves a highly innovative, novel combination of RNA and oncolytic virus-based modalities designed to realize the potential of RNA medicines for cancer.

Please visit www.oncorus.com to learn more.

Investor Contact:

Stern Investor Relations

Julie Seidel

Julie.seidel@sternir.com