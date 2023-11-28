AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc (OTCQB:OTLC) (“Oncotelic”, the “Company” or “We” or “Our”), announced today its Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), Dr. Vuong Trieu, will be a featured speaker at the upcoming Ibero-American Chatbot and Conversational AI Summit. Dr. Trieu will be discussing the Company’s proprietary chatbots, which are a part of the Orion AI Technology suite developed by the Company.

This premier online conference is set for November 29th and 30th, 2023, uniting a global audience with artificial intelligence (“AI”) industry innovators to explore the expansive field of conversational AI on a global scale. We extend an open invitation for interested participants to join us. Those who wish to participate can register at https://agorify.com/e/iberoamerican-chatbot–conversational-ai-summit—3rd-edition-658816445458

Dr. Trieu will introduce our proprietary chatbot’s ability to overcome traditional AI communication challenges like hallucination, dilution, depth, and convergence issues. The technology is regularly updated with the latest information, using a large knowledge base backed by learning algorithms. The result of these efforts is consistent interactions regardless of data volume. In addition, our AI suite has multilingual capabilities, allowing for easy access for non-English speakers to be able to participate in activities such as, but not limited to, clinical research by translating what would be complex and hard to understand scientific literature. These features will advance our goal of global participation in biotechnological innovation.

For interested users who wish to gain early access to the beta technology, please visit and register here: https://forms.gle/UhW4AP6tgtcocQMm9

“The pursuit of breakthroughs in drug discovery demands effective communication across experience levels and technical disciplines,” expressed Dr. Trieu, CEO. “Our advanced chatbot technology transcends the inherent limitations of raw Large Language Models like ChatGPT. It is developed to distill and leverage complex documents making them available across the organization, to instill actionable insights. In parallel, it broadens the accessibility of this knowledge through multilingual support, thus democratizing and including scientific engagement on a global scale.”

The summit itself provides an essential forum for stakeholders, primarily across Spanish and Portuguese markets to engage with these innovations and consider their application in a field that is increasingly reliant on AI to streamline processes. These innovationsenhance research methodologies, and ultimately, deliver cost-effective solutions and profitability in the fast-evolving landscape of biotechnology. Within this dynamic context, Dr. Trieu will illuminate how Oncotelic’s chatbot technology, with its advanced capabilities, is designed to align with these broader trends. Dr. Trieu’s presentation will underscore the potential of conversational AI to not just inform but also transform the biotech industry across language barriers.

About The Ibero-American Chatbot and Conversational AI Summit

The Ibero-American Chatbot and Conversational AI Summit is a distinguished online event scheduled for November 29th-30th, 2023. It serves as a pivotal gathering for pioneering thinkers, researchers, and business leaders who are at the forefront of conversational AI, particularly within the Spanish and Portuguese-speaking communities. Over two days, the summit will explore a myriad of topics, including the latest trends, innovations, policies, and regulatory developments that are shaping the future of AI in conversations.

This conference is uniquely tailored to facilitate in-depth discussions on how conversational AI can be strategically utilized to streamline business operations, augment research capabilities, and enhance profitability. Through a blend of keynote speeches, case studies from leading brands, and interactive sessions, attendees will have the chance to glean valuable insights from experts across various regions.

With a commitment to inclusivity and knowledge-sharing, the summit offers complimentary registration, making it an accessible and valuable networking hub for professionals eager to delve into the cutting-edge of conversational AI technology. To learn more and participate in this transformative event, please visit the official event website .

About Oncotelic

Oncotelic (f/k/a Mateon Therapeutics, Inc.), was formed in the State of New York in 1988 as OXiGENE, Inc., was reincorporated in the State of Delaware in 1992, and changed its name to Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. in 2016, and Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2020. Oncotelic is seeking to leverage its deep expertise in oncology drug development to improve treatment outcomes and survival of cancer patients with a special emphasis on rare pediatric cancers. Oncotelic has rare pediatric designation for Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (“DIPG” through OT-101) through its 45% joint venture, GMP Biotechnology Limited, melanoma (through CA4P), and Acute Myeloid Leukemia (through OXi 4503). Oncotelic acquired PointR Data Inc. in November 2019 to build an AI driven biotechnology company. Further, Oncotelic acquired AL-101, during the 4th quarter of 2021, for the intranasal delivery of apomorphine. We intend to develop AL-101 for the treatment of Parkinson Disease, erectile dysfunction, female sexual disorder and hypoactive sexual desire disorder. All these ailments have a very large population suffering from them and there is a need for treatments for each. For more information on AL-101, refer to our Annual Report on Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on April 19, 2023.

Oncotelic’s Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. The company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.