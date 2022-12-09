VIENNA, Va., Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eHealth Exchange today announced National Coordinator for Health Information Technology Micky Tripathi, Ph.D., M.P.P., will be its 2022 annual meeting keynote speaker on December 15 in Washington, DC.

Dr. Tripathi’s keynote will complement other annual meeting speakers, including Jay Nakashima, eHealth Exchange’s executive director, who will discuss dramatic changes this year and what is in store for 2023 and beyond.

Among the sessions will be “Understanding TEFCA” and eHealth Exchange’s progress toward becoming a designated Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN). The meeting will include a “Federal Interoperability Progress” session and information on a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) public health pilot.

To see the full agenda, visit https://ehealthexchange.org/2022-annual-meeting/. The eHealth Exchange Annual Meeting will be held in-person in Washington, DC, on Thursday, December 15, from 8 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

About Micky Tripathi

Dr. Tripathi is the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, where he leads the formulation of the federal health IT strategy and coordinates federal health IT policies, standards, programs and investments. Dr. Tripathi has more than 20 years of experience across the health IT landscape. He most recently served as chief alliance officer for Arcadia, a healthcare data and software company focused on population health management and value-based care, the project manager of the Argonaut Project, an industry collaboration to accelerate the adoption of FHIR, and a board member of HL7, The Sequoia Project, the CommonWell Health Alliance and the CARIN Alliance.

About the eHealth Exchange

The eHealth Exchange, a 501(c)3 non-profit, is among the oldest and largest health information networks in America and is most well known as the principal way the federal government shares data between agencies and with the private sector. The eHealth Exchange network, which is working in 75 percent of all U.S. hospitals, is leveraged by more than 30 electronic health record (EHR) technologies and 61 regional or state health information exchanges (HIEs). Four federal agencies (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Department of Defense, Department of Veterans Affairs and Social Security Administration) participate in the network to share patient information with private-sector partners as well as other agencies. The eHealth Exchange supports the secure exchange of more than 120 million patient records annually. See: https://ehealthexchange.org / @ehealthexchange.