Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / OncXerna Therapeutics to Participate at the Upcoming Investor Conferences

OncXerna Therapeutics to Participate at the Upcoming Investor Conferences

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 27 mins ago

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OncXerna Therapeutics, Inc., a precision medicine company using an innovative RNA-based biomarker platform to potentially predict patient responses to its first-in-class targeted oncology therapies, today announced that Laura Benjamin, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of OncXerna, will participate at the upcoming virtual investor conferences:

   
  Conference: LifeSci Partners Precision Oncology Day
Date: February 17, 2021
   
  Conference: Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference
Date: March 1, 2021
   
  Conference: Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference
Date: March 17, 2021
   

About OncXerna Therapeutics

OncXerna is aiming to deliver next-generation precision medicine for a larger group of cancer patients by leveraging the company’s deep understanding of how to prospectively identify patients based on the dominant, RNA-based biology of their tumor microenvironments. This allows OncXerna to pair those patients with OncXerna’s clinical-stage therapies and known mechanism of action that directly address these biologies, to dramatically improve patient outcomes. For more information on OncXerna, please visit oncxerna.com

About OncXerna’s RNA-based Biomarker Platform

Existing precision medicines target only approximately 10% of cancers—those with gene mutations or oncogenic drivers for a small number of genes. Using its proprietary biomarker platform, OncXerna is leveraging the company’s deep understanding of tumor biology at the RNA level to identify the dominant biology underlying a patient’s cancer. OncXerna’s first biomarker panel is specific to the tumor microenvironment (TME Panel-1). Initial results from TME Panel-1 reveal 4 different dominant biologies, demonstrating the presence of specific patient subgroups and their predictive value in responding to treatment. OncXerna is further optimizing the biomarker platform’s tumor microenvironment panel through multiple research collaborations, including a collaboration with Moffitt Cancer Center.

About Navicixizumab

Navicixizumab is an investigational anti-DLL4/VEGF bispecific antibody that has demonstrated antitumor activity in patients who have progressed on Avastin® (bevacizumab) in a Phase 1a/b clinical trial. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Fast Track designation to navicixizumab for the treatment of high-grade ovarian, primary peritoneal, or fallopian tube cancer in patients who have received at least three prior therapies and/or prior treatment with Avastin. OncXerna is targeting patients whose dominant tumor biology is driven by angiogenesis with a focus beyond VEGF to include broader anti-angiogenic pathways. Navicixizumab is an investigational agent that has not been licensed or approved anywhere globally, and it has not been demonstrated to be safe or effective for any use, including for the treatment of advanced ovarian cancer.

About Bavituximab

Bavituximab is an investigational antibody that reverses immune suppression by inhibiting phosphatidylserine (PS) signaling and is currently in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat a specific subset of patients with advanced gastric cancer to improve their response to anti-PD-1 treatment. The mechanism of action of bavituximab is to block tumor immune suppression signaling from PS to multiple immune cell receptor families (e.g., TIMs and TAMs). The dominant biology targeted by bavituximab may be relevant for patients with many types of solid tumors whose immune systems are too suppressed to benefit from currently available immune oncology therapies. OncXerna’s clinical trials currently combine bavituximab with KEYTRUDA® to test the hypothesis that relieving immunosuppression can enhance responses to checkpoint inhibitors. Bavituximab is an investigational agent that has not been licensed or approved anywhere globally, and it has not been demonstrated to be safe or effective for any use, including for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer.

KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA.

Investor and Media Contact:

Ashley R. Robinson
LifeSci Partners, LLC
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.