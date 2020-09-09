Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Ondot Hosts Webinar on Digital-First Card Modernization for Financial Institutions

Ondot Hosts Webinar on Digital-First Card Modernization for Financial Institutions

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

Special focus on Aite Group’s recent report on card modernization

Santa Clara, California, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ondot Systems, the digital card services platform for credit and debit issuers, will host a webinar called Why Cards Are the New Focus for Digital Transformation on Sep 22 at 2 pm EST/11 am PST.

The webinar will discuss the importance of a modern card program as the launching point for a financial institution’s digitalization journey. The webinar will feature David Shipper, a senior analyst with Aite Group Retail Banking and Payments practice, who will share key findings from his recent report on digital-first card programs within financial institutions. In addition, the panel will discuss what digital-first means for issuers; what card modernization looks like across the entire card program lifecycle, from application and onboarding to cardholder engagement; as well as other key findings from Aite Group’s report.

“The segment of cardholders who prefer to do business in a nondigital environment will become only smaller, so relying on customer loyalty and face-to-face interactions is not a long-term strategy,” said Shipper.

The webinar is free and people can register at https://ondotsystems.zoom.us/webinar/register/6615988857721/WN_qUT_O-lgRj-p-MBll7YjNA .

           

About Aite Group

Aite Group is a global research and advisory firm delivering comprehensive, actionable advice on business, technology, and regulatory issues and their impact on the financial services industry. With expertise in banking, payments, insurance, wealth management, and the capital markets, we guide financial institutions, technology providers, and consulting firms worldwide. We partner with our clients, revealing their blind spots and delivering insights to make their businesses smarter and stronger. Visit us on the web and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Ondot

Founded in 2011, Ondot provides more than 4,500 banks and credit unions with a digital card services platform to drive cardholder engagement. From community issuers to top global banks, Ondot enables financial institutions to offer in-the-moment convenience, control, and transparency for credit and debit cards, leading to higher usage, lower cost, and reduced fraud. To learn more about Ondot Systems, visit www.ondotsystems.com.

#

CONTACT: Chuck Meyers
Ondot Systems
800 669 6265, ext. 151
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.