Ondot Taps into Atlanta Talent in Expansion

Atlanta, GA, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ondot Systems, the digital card services platform for issuers, is delighted to announce that it is establishing a new center of excellence in Atlanta, Georgia. The Silicon Valley-based fintech company surpassed 300 full-time employees in Q3 with offices in Santa Clara, Bangalore, Chennai and Seoul, and is ready to continue its growth in the Georgia city.

“Atlanta is an important strategic expansion for our company,” according to Joe Baker, VP of Business Development Ondot Systems. “Not only does it have a great talent pool for engineers to help us develop our products, but its role as a central hub for payments makes it a perfect fit for companies like us.”

Atlanta – often referred to in the finance industry as “Transaction Alley” – is home to many of the largest card processors in the world. Approximately 70% of all payment transactions take a trip through Atlanta during the processing journey. Additionally, Atlanta is home to the largest technology association in the United States, the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG). This combination of payments and technology roots creates a deep talent pool for financial technology (Fintech) companies.

“Congratulations to Ondot on their new Atlanta office. They’re a welcome addition to metro Atlanta’s robust fintech ecosystem,” said Hala Moddelmog, president and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber. “It’s exciting that yet another Silicon Valley company recognizes our region with its diverse, skilled talent pool and resource-rich environment as the best location for continued growth and leading-edge innovation.”

“We are proud to welcome Ondot Systems to Atlanta,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Many of the top payment processing firms in the country already call Georgia home, establishing our position as the epicenter for the FinTech industry – with Transaction Alley running right through the heart of Atlanta. I have every confidence that the highly-skilled talent in the region will meet Ondot’s needs as they open their new office, and I look forward to watching their continued success in the years ahead.”

Baker added, “Beyond the talent pool, we have so many business partners right here in Atlanta that this feels like a great fit. We really appreciate the efforts of the Metro Atlanta Chamber and TAG in helping connect us to the opportunities here in Georgia.”

The company has experienced immense growth in the last year and Ondot expects to onboard 40 additional employees with the launch of the new location. The team will have a presence in key business and technology departments, including sales, user experience, engineering, and marketing. In addition to providing talent resources, the growing team will provide more local support for some key partners that will now be their new neighbors.

To learn more about Ondot or the available positions in Atlanta, contact [email protected]

About Ondot

Founded in 2011, Ondot provides over 4,000 banks and credit unions with a digital card services platform that establishes the new standard for cardholder engagement – from an integrated Card App for community issuers to premium journeys for global top banks. Ondot enables card issuers to offer in-the-moment convenience with control and transparency to their physical and virtual cards, leading to increased engagement and lifetime value. To learn more about Ondot Systems, visit www.ondotsystems.com.

