Ondot’s Vaduvur Bharghavan to Speak at Mobile Payments Conference on Redefining a Modern Digital-First Card

Santa Clara, California, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ondot Systems, the digital card services provider for credit and debit issuers, announces its CEO Vaduvur Bharghavan will speak at the Mobile Payments Conference, an annual forum that brings together the leading experts in fintech, mobile payments and digital technology, during a session entitled Features of a Modern Digital-First Card on August 25.

Bharghavan will discuss how companies like Apple, Google and Samsung are redefining the modern digital-first card and what this means for financial institutions. The event is a virtual conference that runs August 24-26 and focuses on how to enhance the mobile banking experience for service delivery and transactions.

For more information about the conference visit the event’s website at https://mobilepaymentconference.com /.

About Ondot

Founded in 2011, Ondot provides more than 4,500 banks and credit unions with a digital card services platform to drive cardholder engagement. From community issuers to top global banks, Ondot enables financial institutions to offer in-the-moment convenience, control, and transparency for credit and debit cards, leading to higher usage, lower cost, and reduced fraud. To learn more about Ondot Systems, visit www.ondotsystems.com.

CONTACT: Chuck Meyers Ondot Systems 800-669-6265, ext. 151 [email protected]