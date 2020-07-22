Breaking News
One boy overcomes disabilities with the help of guardian angel in new fantasy

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

M. D. Nomberg announces publication of ‘Special Ed’

GULFPORT, Fla., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In M. D. Nomberg’s new fantasy tale, “Special Ed: A Supernatural Journey into Reality” (published by Archway Press), a boy who is born with Asperger’s syndrome rises above it to become a man with amazing powers. The book is available for purchase at: https://www.amazon.com/Special-Ed-Supernatural-Journey-Reality-ebook/dp/B07G525K5Z.

 

On the day he was born, the doctors recommend Edward be institutionalized. Instead, his parents take him home, sincerely believing they can give their child all he needs. Although his physical and emotional development lags, Edward defies the odds by thriving. He exhibits extraordinarily perceptive powers that help him, along with his guardian angel, Uriel, fulfill a destiny both miraculous and supernatural.

 

“‘Special Ed’ contains many different events that give rise to an incredible story with promises of hope for the world,” Nomberg says, adding that he hopes the book will teach readers “that anything is possible.”

 

“Special Ed”

By M. D. Nomberg

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 148 pages | ISBN 9781480864344

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 148 pages | ISBN 9781480864351

E-Book | 148 pages | ISBN 9781480864337

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

M.D. Nomberg, a graduate of the University of Alabama, is a lifetime lover of history, literature, film and genealogy. Spending a good part of his career in advertising, he has always enjoyed writing and video production. His creative pursuits range from producing “Mangled Alive,” a horror movie based on Jack the Ripper, and writing for “The National Jewish Post” and “Opinion Newspaper.” Nomberg currently lives in Gulfport, Florida.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the leading self-publishing company worldwide, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit www.archwaypublishing.com or call 888-242-5904.

