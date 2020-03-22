One in four Americans told to stay home as Congress nears $1 trillion stimulus

Nearly 1 in 4 Americans were under orders to close up shop and stay at home on Saturday, as lawmakers in Washington neared a deal that could pump a record $1 trillion into the economy to limit the economic damage from the coronavirus.
