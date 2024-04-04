Premier Trailer Leasing takes a stand against human trafficking by displaying awareness messages on up to 3,000 trailers

LAKELAND, Fla., April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In partnership with One More Child, Premier Trailer Leasing committed to placing up to 3,000 decals on their trailers to bring more awareness to the issue of human trafficking.

“Premier is excited to join forces with One More Child,” said Jim AuBuchon, president and CEO of Premier. “After meeting with their leadership team, we walked away collectively determined to do something that will make a difference in the fight against human trafficking.”

In the United States, 50,123 signals were received by the National Human Trafficking Hotline in 2021 according to the latest data. That Includes calls, texts, online chats and tips. Truck stops are known to be popular venues as traffickers move their victims to various locations for commercial exploitation.

Premier’s trailers, which are hauled across the United States, will be marked with the see it, say it, stop it messaging along with the human trafficking hotline number listed on the side.

“We are grateful for Premier’s commitment to help and protect the most vulnerable,” said Dr. Jerry Haag, president and CEO of One More Child. “As a value-driven business, they are raising awareness around this critical issue facing our children today, and they are rallying other organizations to get involved as well.”

One More Child provides direct services to trafficking survivors throughout the country. The Anti-Trafficking Mobile Teams provide resources, clinical services and mentoring to survivors – mostly teenagers and young adults – helping them move beyond a life of exploitation towards a brighter and more hopeful future.

One More Child was recently recognized during a special presentation by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody as a leading organization in the fight against human trafficking. In 2023, One More Child provided anti-trafficking services to 1,007 individuals while impacting 12,969 people through education, advocacy and awareness.

The mobile team model, developed by One More Child, has been effective in Florida and expanded into North Carolina, Tennessee and Ohio with plans to move into other states. Their teams have worked alongside the FBI, United States Marshals Service and multiple state and local law enforcement agencies on human trafficking operations, offering trauma-informed care to victims.

Also, as part of an ongoing effort to educate the public and dispel the common myths around human trafficking, One More Child recently released Anti-Trafficking 101, a free six-part video training series to help the people understand the nature of trafficking, how to recognize the signs of commercial sexual exploitation and how to stop it.

About One More Child:

One More Child operates in 26 states and 19 countries around the world, meeting the needs of foster children, hungry children, single moms, struggling families, and sex-trafficked children and teens. In 2023, One More Child provided direct services to 250,259 children and individuals while impacting an additional 143,334 individuals through advocacy, trainings, awareness and volunteering. One More Child provided more than 19 million meals nationally and globally. For more information visit www.onemorechild.org.

