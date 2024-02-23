One More Child partners with Texas A&M and the Mike Evans Family Foundation to deliver more than 7,000 meals to Cypress Grove Intermediate School

School Receives Donation to Fight Food Insecurity (L-R) Cypress Grove Principal Piper Cameron, Texas A&M University Community Events Liaison Brandy Tuck, Cypress Grove Teacher Lauren Cummings and One More Child’s Vice President of Strategic Partnerships Dr. Leon Battle take part in meal donation for students at Cypress Grove Intermediate School.

More Than 7,000 Meals Provided to School (L-R) Texas A&M University Community Events Liaison Brandy Tuck, Cypress Grove Teacher Lauren Cummings and One More Child’s Vice President of Stategic Partnerships Dr. Leon Battle.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas, Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — To combat food insecurity within the local community, One More Child, Texas A&M and the Mike Evans Family Foundation joined forces to deliver more than 7,000 meals to Cypress Grove Intermediate School. The donation will stock the school’s food pantry and provide nourishment for children to take home.

“We are overwhelmed by the generosity of One More Child,” said Lauren Cummings, sixth grade teacher at Cypress Grove. “The donation will help in feeding our families in need for the remainder of the school year. We are grateful for community partnerships like these that support our campus and students and become part of the Cypress Grove family.”



The school, which has a considerable percentage of students on free or reduced lunch, is nestled within a community that continually experiences food insecurity challenges.



“We are committed to alleviating the struggles that children in this community face due to food insecurity, “said Dr. Leon Battle, One More Child’s Vice President of Stategic Partnerships. “Through this incredible partnership, we are ensuring that children have access to nutritious meals, both in school and at home.”



In 2023, One More Child provided more than 19 million meals through its national and global feeding programs.

In addition to the food distribution, Battle spoke to the students about the importance of physical and digital safety – helping children understand how to stay safe out in public and online. This is part of One More Child’s broader effort to prevent human trafficking through the education of children, teens, guardians, public servants, college students and community members.

“It is a privilege to be able to contribute to the wellbeing and success of our young people, and we are inspired every day by the impact our efforts are making,” said Brandy Tuck, Texas A&M University Community Events Liaison. “Together, as a team, we are building a brighter future for all, one meal at a time.”

One More Child and Texas A&M will partner again on February 28 to host “Fight to Stop Trafficking,” an event at Texas A&M’s Rudder Auditorium to educate students and members of the community on ways to effectively combat human trafficking.

About One More Child:



One More Child operates in 19 countries around the world, meeting the needs of foster children, hungry children, single moms, struggling families, and sex-trafficked children and teens. In 2023, One More Child provided direct services to 250,259 children and individuals while impacting an additional 143,334 individuals through advocacy, trainings, awareness and volunteering. One More Child provided more than 19 million meals nationally and globally. For more information visit www.onemorechild.org.

School Receives Donation to Fight Food Insecurity

More Than 7,000 Meals Provided to School

