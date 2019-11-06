ONE OF SAN FRANCISCO’S TOP OFFICE LISTING TEAMS MAKES MOVE TO TRANSWESTERN

Team Oversees 3.5 Million SF of Downtown Agency Leasing Assignments

San Francisco, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transwestern today announces Mike McCarthy, Brian McCarthy and Madeline Meyersieck have joined the firm’s San Francisco office as Executive Managing Partner, Senior Vice President and Senior Associate, respectively. The team is one of San Francisco’s top office listing teams, handling landlord leasing for approximately 3.5 million square feet of space.

‘We welcome Mike, Brian and Maddie, who have set the gold standard for service in a highly competitive market and excel at helping property owners achieve exceptional results for their investments,” said Jeff Moeller, Senior Managing Director and San Francisco Bay Area market leader. “We could not be more pleased that the team recognizes the strength of our national platform and the collaborative culture we champion.”

The team comes to Transwestern after a long career with Colliers, where they were consistent top producers and built a highly respected reputation serving both local private investors and institutional landlord clients such as SKS Investments, American Assets, Birmingham Development, Clarion Partners, Hudson Pacific Properties, Kilroy Realty, Mitsui Fudosan America, Nuveen and The Swig Company.

Paul Stein, partner of SKS Partners and a client of the team’s for more than 15 years said, “I have worked with Mike, Brian and Maddie extensively and consider them in the elite class of San Francisco brokers in terms of integrity, market knowledge and communication skills.”

Notable property assignments for the team include The Landmark @ One Market Street, an 11-story, 434,000-square-foot LEED Gold building in San Francisco’s Financial District that is considered one the city’s most historic properties, and 100 Hooper, a newly constructed LEED Platinum, low-rise, mixed-use office and manufacturing campus encompassing 397,000 square feet in the SoMa district.

“Our focus is our landlords, first and foremost,” said Mike McCarthy. “While there are many strong real estate firms that can support property needs locally and nationally, Transwestern’s commitment to its clients and partners is long-standing and genuine, and we were immediately attracted to the culture of empowerment and collaboration they’ve maintained as the company has grown. The ability to deliver above and beyond what has become the industry norm was imperative in our decision to join Transwestern.”

Mike McCarthy, SIOR, has dedicated 34 years to San Francisco commercial real estate. Over the course of his career, he has worked on some of the most notable deals in San Francisco and has earned a reputation as a consistent market leader.

Brian McCarthy has been in the San Francisco commercial real estate industry since graduating from UCLA in 2005. During this time, he has been involved in over 600 transactions totaling more than 7 million square feet.

A 2013 graduate of University of California, Davis, Meyersieck began her commercial real estate career in property management, giving her a comprehensive understanding of the inner workings of office buildings. She joined Mike and Brian in 2016.



