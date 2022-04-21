One Step GPS Announces Tracking One Million Vehicles by 2025

SAN FERNANDO, CA, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — One Step GPS, a GPS fleet tracking software company announces a new target of equipping 1 million vehicles with their GPS technology by 2025. The announcement made by the company comes just after receiving a place on the 2022 Inc 5000 Regionals Pacific list on March 15th. One Step GPS is channeling greater resources to become the first-choice GPS tracking software provider on the market, with keen focus on customer support.

One Step GPS specializes in software that provides real-time, live tracking features for vehicles. A user can access a wide variety of information like ETA on a particular vehicle and tracking its movement along the map. The software also records driving time, idle times, and 2 years of past driving history. It manages information and boasts an assortment of notifications in the form of 20 different alerts and 25 customizable reports for customers. Users of the software can sign up to get emails and text messages alerting them about risky driving practices, such as driving at odd hours or outside of the designated service region.

The company offers registration and sign up without the need for contracts or equipment fees. Its services are priced at $13.95 a month, which they claim to be a fraction of their competitors’ monthly subscription. In addition, customers are offered a 100-day money back guarantee by the company.

Customers may use the platform on any desktop or mobile device, and it updates every 2-60 seconds for all vehicle and asset tracking.

No matter how large a customer’s fleet is, One Step GPS provides comprehensive technical and customer service support, including text and email notifications for problems including risky driving or after-hours activity. To allow for complete customization, an open API is available from the company.

A free lifetime warrantied plug-in or hardwired GPS tracking device is included with the software subscription. Customers can simply return the device if they decide to discontinue service. The company strives to create processes that are easier for its customers, freeing them from messy paperwork and contractual obligations. There are no contracts on sign up, and the software offers its owners easy-to-use integrated trackers to keep track of their fleet of drivers. In addition to saving time, the return on investment for customers is magnified by ensuring driver safety, increasing employee productivity, and providing better service to consumers so, in the long run, users end up saving money.

In 2021, One Step GPS was awarded no. 199 in the Inc. 5000 list and just made the Pacific Regionals list for 2022 at no. 42, ranking the highest for any GPS tracking company and showing their great rate of expansion.

About One Step GPS

One Step GPS provides a GPS fleet tracking system that is both economical and reliable. Fleets and drivers can be monitored easily with plug-in or hardwired trackers that are straightforward to use and don’t require contracts, allowing customers to manage inappropriate driving behavior and cut labor, insurance, and maintenance expenses.

Social Links

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/onestepgps/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/1stepgpsdevices

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/one-step-gps

Media Contact

Brand: One Step GPS

Contact: Benjamin Jacobs, PR Head

E-Mail: public_relations@onestepgps.com

Website: https://www.onestepgps.com

SOURCE: One Step GPS