Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / One Step Vending Corp. (KOSK), Executes its Second Vertical Farm Order after Acquiring 51% of Light Leaf Farms, Corp., Further Increasing 2022’s Forecasted Revenue

One Step Vending Corp. (KOSK), Executes its Second Vertical Farm Order after Acquiring 51% of Light Leaf Farms, Corp., Further Increasing 2022’s Forecasted Revenue

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 8 mins ago

Harrison, NY., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — One Step Vending Corp. (OTC: KOSK) (“KOSK” or “the Company”), a company specializing in emerging industries acquisitions with an emphasis in marketing and distributing produce, as well as the self-serve vending market, executes its second vertical farm order after acquiring 51% of Light Leaf Farms, Corp. (“LLF”), increasing its current anticipated revenue for 2022.

After the Company’s first vertical farm order, a modular farm through its strategic partner E-Roots Manufacturing, Inc. with anticipated delivery within the month of April and a summer 2022 harvest, the Company executed a second vertical farm shortly after acquiring 51% of LLF through a joint venture.

The joint venture is agreed to have LLF operate the day-to-day operations on the jointly-purchased vertical farms while the Company markets and distributes the harvested produce. Both, LLF and the Company, will disburse revenues divided 50/50 from all built, purchased, and leased co-owned vertical farms.

The Company’s second farm, a warehouse farm and first joint farm with LLF, is estimated to be operational by July 2022 with its first harvest expected early fall 2022. With almost twice as many towers as a module farm, a warehouse farm is projected to yield approximately $522,068 per year; a considerable increase in revenue compared to the standard module farm generating roughly $261,034 (correct amount). The additional farm will position the Company, through the Company’s 51% acquisition of E-Roots Systems (Abbotsford), Ltd., announced early March 2022, to receive its share of the divided revenue 50/50 from the forecasted $783,101 each year.

The Company looks forward to sharing updates as they progress.

About Light Leaf Farms, Corp.

Light Leaf Farms, Corp. is the beginning of a family farm focused on offering fresh produce to the community. Founded by the second generation of poultry farmers supplying Fieldale Farms.

About One Step Vending, Corporation (KOSK)

One Step Vending, Corp. is a holding company focused on the acquisition of market-changing and disruptive business models with an emphasis in the marketing and distributing produce as well as in the self-serve vending market. Currently One Step Vending, Corp. owns 51% of E-Roots Systems (Abbotsford), Ltd. markets and distributes the produce from vertically integrated farms purchased from E-Roots Systems, Inc., owns 10 vending machines designed to offer CBD and potential cannabis products.

For more information visit: http://www.onestepvending.com

SAFE HARBOR ACT: Forward-looking statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding the Company’s expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations or listing on an exchange — including words such as “anticipate,” “if,” “believe,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will” and other similar expressions — are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed in any manner whatsoever as an indication of the future performance of the Company’s revenues, financial condition or stock price.

Company Contact:
Ronald Minsky, President
600 Mamaronek Ave,
Harrison, NY 10528
info@onestepvending.com
212.381.8029 Office

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.