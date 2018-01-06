CHICAGO (Reuters) – One ticket matching all six numbers was sold in Florida in the Mega Millions lottery jackpot of an estimated $450 million, the fourth largest in the game’s history, the lottery said after Friday’s drawing.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- U.S. weighs Pakistani blowback as it piles pressure on Islamabad - January 6, 2018
- Trump book author says his revelations will bring down U.S. president - January 6, 2018
- One winning ticket in Florida for Mega Millions jackpot, Powerball up next - January 6, 2018