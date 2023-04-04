Timing Coincides With Operations Expected to Commence Shortly

LAS VEGAS, NV, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire – One World Products, Inc. (the “Company,”) (OTCQB: OWPC), the largest Black-controlled, fully-licensed hemp and cannabis producer in Colombia, is pleased to announce the addition of Carlos DeFex as its Director International Operations.

An original Co-Founder of OWPC, Carlos DeFex’s experience as a luxury director for multinational companies across the United States and LATAM brings OWPC unrivaled brand development advising. With entrepreneurial expertise and managing large cross functional teams, representing world class brands, and expanding sales in new markets, DeFex provides a combination of visionary and practical experience to One World Products. His operational prowess, work with governmental compliance, budgeting and financial reporting adds unique skills to the OWPC team as it readies to scale operations.

Isiah Thomas, Chairman and CEO of One World Products, commented, “We are very excited to bring back Carlos and the timing is ideal, as we are gearing up to ramp operations and production. His relationships and expertise serving luxury brands brings a distinct approach and high-profile practices to OWPC. We look forward to tapping into his professional experience to leverage and establish ourselves as a premier producer.”

Carlos DeFex, Director International Operations, stated, “I’m very excited about the present and future for One World Products Inc., and proud to be part of this talented multicultural team, striving for excellence across our different business units and our new revenue phase in international markets.”

As the Director of Solid Bridge Investment in Orlando, FL, DeFex currently develops commercialization plans of cannabinoid-based therapeutics for biopharmaceutical companies for the family office fund. Working with portfolio companies, DeFex advises on crop science to retail strategies, analyzes and drives solutions to improve sales, business development efforts, and increase shareholder value. As the General Manager for Omega Boutiques, a Swiss luxury watch and jewelry company, DeFex was responsible for retail sales, marketing activities, team development, and operations. Under his leadership, new Omega boutiques were opened in Aventura, Boca Raton and Palm Beach as market share grew in South Florida with the highest sales performance in the US and growth year over year.

About One World Products, Inc. (OTCQB: OWPC)

One World Products is the largest Black-controlled, fully licensed hemp and cannabis producer with offices in Las Vegas, Nevada, and offices and operations in Bogota and Popayan, Colombia. One World Products planted its first crop of cannabis in 2018 at its cultivation site in Popayan, Colombia, and began harvesting commercially in the first quarter of 2020.

As an ascendant international hemp and cannabis company focused on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards, the recently announced Isiah International/One World Products/AMUNAFRO consortium controls approximately 1.2 million acres of land in Colombia focused on the licensed production of industrial hemp for integration into sustainable, carbon-reducing products made throughout the world. The Company expects to supply its global clients with the highest quality industrial and commercial applications for cannabis, hemp, and hemp products, including derivatives in crude oil, distillate, and isolate forms with industrial-scale production to serve global cannabis and hemp demand. Its products will be produced and tested according to GAP, GMP and ISO standards.

For more information, please visit https://oneworldproducts.com/.

#HempIsTheNewPlastic (TM)

About Isiah Thomas and ISIAH International, LLC

Isiah Thomas was inducted into the National Basketball Association (NBA) Hall of Fame in 2000 after spending his entire career with the Detroit Pistons. He was a 12-time NBA All-Star, a two-time NBA champion, the 1990 NBA Finals Most Valuable Player, and named as one of the 50 Greatest Players in NBA History. Today, Mr. Thomas serves as an analyst for NBA TV and is an accomplished and highly respected international business executive and investor. His portfolio of companies was developed through Isiah International, Inc., which invests in companies with strong market positions and growth potential.

Mr. Thomas’ business interests include sports and entertainment, real estate, waste management, hemp, cannabis, and a CBD personal products company, among others. In addition, Mr. Thomas has developed a very successful champagne business, Cheurlin Champagnes. He has cultivated excellent relationships with the grower, employees, and the French government. As a result, he now owns the proprietary genetics for the Champagne grapes he produces and has perfected an international import/export system for the global distribution of the product. More information is available at www.isiahinternational.com.

Mr. Thomas previously served on the Chicago Stock Exchange’s Board of Governors, was a co-founder of the NBA’s Toronto Raptors, Popcorn Indiana, and was a member of the Board of Get-in Chicago, an organization that focused on preventing gang violence in Chicago. He is a Distinguished Alumnus of Indiana University, where he earned his Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice. He also received his Master of Education from the University of California at Berkeley.

