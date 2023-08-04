Legislation expands benefits access for veterans, signaling the importance of VA-Accredited Claims Agents in navigating complex VA disability appeals process, according to Allsup

Belleville, Illinois, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A year after its enactment, the bipartisan Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act, continues to revolutionize healthcare and options for VA disability claims for U.S. veterans, according to Allsup, a nationwide provider of disability benefits assistance, including Allsup Veterans Disability Appeal Services®.

“The PACT Act makes significant strides toward ensuring that all veterans receive the care and benefits they have earned, irrespective of when they served,” said Brett Buchanan, a U.S. Army veteran and Allsup VA-Accredited Claims Agent. “It underscores our nation’s commitment to those who have worn the uniforms, served, and pledged to defend our freedom at risk to their own life and health.”’

Signed into law by President Biden on Aug. 10, 2022, the PACT Act marked an expansion of benefits and services for veterans exposed to toxins during their military service. Almost half (48%) of U.S. military service members transitioning from active duty to civilian life do not understand the benefits available to them when they have a service-connected disability, and have difficulty navigating their options through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA),, according to a survey by Allsup.

Since the PACT Act was implemented, VA-Accredited Claims Agents with Allsup have been critical allies for veterans navigating the VA disability appeals process when they receive a decision or denial from the VA and seek expert guidance on next steps.

They provide assistance throughout the appeal process, ensure that the VA has the necessary and accurate information to make an informed decision about the appeal, collect and update medical information and evidence to prove the service-connected disability, and maintain contact with the VA to follow the appeal throughout the process.

“The PACT Act represents a shift in our approach to veterans’ service-related compensation benefits,” Buchanan explained. “This legislation is a testament to our commitment to the millions of veterans who have served our country, particularly those from the Vietnam, Gulf War, and post-9/11 eras.”

For example, to better understand the impact of toxic exposures, the PACT Act required VA to conduct new studies of veterans who served in Southwest Asia during the Gulf War and analyses of post-9/11 veterans health trends. The new law also directed the VA secretary to convene a new interagency working group to develop a five-year strategic plan on toxic exposure research.

The PACT Act continues to demonstrate the nation’s commitment to its veterans, ensuring they receive the healthcare and compensation that they have earned and deserve, alongside the Allsup VA team making the process smoother and more accessible to our veteran customers.

