Breaking News
Home / Top News / One80 Intermediaries Acquires Vista Underwriting Partners

One80 Intermediaries Acquires Vista Underwriting Partners

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Managing general underwriter, Vista Underwriting Partners, brings medical stop loss expertise to rapidly growing One80 Intermediaries

BOSTON, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — One80 Intermediaries (One80), a national wholesale insurance broker and program manager headquartered in Boston, today announced that it has acquired Vista Underwriting Partners (Vista), a full service Managing General Underwriter of medical stop loss insurance. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.      

Headquartered in Media, PA and established in 2007, Vista Underwriting Partners is a specialty underwriter of medical stop loss coverage for corporate clients and Taft-Hartley Trust Funds across the United States.

“We are thrilled to expand One80’s offerings to include an added layer of insurance protection to employers who choose to self-fund their health benefit plans,” said Matthew F. Power, President of One80 Intermediaries. “Vista’s stop loss specialists are among the most experienced in the country with deep expertise in underwriting, policy issuance and claims management.”

Vista Underwriting Partners has authority to underwrite, bind risk, issue policies, bill and collect premium, and adjudicate and pay claims on behalf of four well regarded stop loss carriers. They are backed by only A/A+ rated carriers and reinsurance partners, and provide exceptional services to address client needs.   

“We are looking forward to teaming up with One80 Intermediaries. We have been very impressed with their management team and see this as a great opportunity to continue to grow our business,” said Nick Milligan, Managing Director at Vista Underwriting Partners. 

Dean O’Toole, Managing Director at Vista added, “Vista has proven underwriting success, a solid reputation for quick and accurate claims reimbursement and an on-going commitment to stop loss innovation. For these reasons we felt that One80’s entrepreneurial culture and dedication to industry leading service created the perfect fit for Vista.”

Media Contact:

Lenika Milne

National Sales and Marketing Director

One80 Intermediaries

[email protected]

About One80 Intermediaries
One80 Intermediaries is a privately held, national firm with offices across the country. As a leading US insurance wholesaler and program manager, the company offers placement services and binding authority for property & casualty, financial lines, personal lines, and medical stop loss risks. One80 serves commercial companies, non-profits, public entities and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets in the US and UK. Coverage spans all industry classes. One80 has offices in more than 19 locations nationwide including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Miami, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Nashville, San Diego and Seattle. For more information visit www.one80intermediaries.com

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.