One80 Intermediaries Enters Warranty Business With Acquisition of Safeware

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 8 mins ago

Safeware, a fully licensed insurance agency and third-party administrator, expands One80’s platform to include warranty and product protection solutions

BOSTON, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — One80 Intermediaries (One80), a national wholesale broker, program manager, third-party administrator (TPA), and insurance aggregator headquartered in Boston, today announced that it has acquired Safeware, a fully licensed insurance agency and TPA for extended warranty and service plan solutions. Marsh, Berry & Company, Inc. served as the exclusive advisor to Safeware; terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 1982, Safeware is based in Dublin, Ohio and provides original equipment manufacturer warranties, limited warranties, extended service plans, extension plans, and insurance policies. Safeware has a diverse customer base including small and medium-sized enterprises, large resellers, and many of the country’s most recognized universities and colleges.

“I am confident that Safeware will be a tremendous asset to the One80 organization given their innovative leadership team, tireless commitment to customer satisfaction, and highly specialized technical capabilities,” said Matthew F. Power, President of One80 Intermediaries. “I am extremely impressed with Safeware’s long-term strategic vision for their warranty solutions and extended service plans across various industries.”

Safeware partners with multiple AM Best™ A-rated carriers to provide an innovative business model, allowing customers and partners to customize warranty and service plan solutions to meet their unique needs. Further, Safeware offers an accessible and reliable service network which is available across the country.

“For almost 40 years we have offered market leading warranty and product protection solutions. Our success has allowed us to expand into industries such as technology, consumer electronics, appliances, furniture, fitness, and other specialty areas. One80’s entrepreneurial culture and access to capital will allow us to continue to develop and scale our capabilities,” said Bryan Schutjer, President/CEO, Safeware.

To learn more about One80 Intermediaries, visit www.one80intermediaries.com.

About One80 Intermediaries
One80 Intermediaries is a privately held, national firm with offices throughout the US and Canada. As a leading insurance wholesaler and program manager, the company offers placement services and binding authority for property & casualty, financial lines, personal lines, life insurance, medical stop loss, travel/accident and health risks. One80 serves commercial companies, non-profits, public entities, and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets in the US, Canada and UK. Coverage spans all industry classes. One80 has offices in more than 29 locations in the US and Canada. For more information visit www.one80intermediaries.com.

Media Contact:
Lenika Milne
[email protected]
(786) 865-4614

