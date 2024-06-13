Sandeep Uthra inaugurates BSA Compliant & Financial Services Blockchain Advisory Role

Metallicus announces the addition of Sandeep Uthra , Chief Technology Officer at OneAZ Credit Union, to the Metal Blockchain advisory council. His appointment brings unparalleled expertise in tailoring blockchain solutions for Credit Unions, focusing on critical areas such as digital payments, stablecoins, digital identity, and private subnets, thereby amplifying Metal Blockchain’s value for financial institutions.

“Sandeep’s distinctive take on credit union innovation elevates our work to adapt Metal Blockchain for the financial sector,” stated Don Berk , Chief Operating Officer of Metallicus. “His position is critical to our mission of aligning blockchain technology with the expansive requirements of the US financial industry.”

Sandeep Uthra brings a wealth of experience from his tenure as Chief Technology Officer at OneAZ Credit Union. This positions him uniquely to assist Metallicus in expanding Metal Blockchain’s reach and commercial viability across the US financial landscape.

“I am super excited to support Metallicus in advancing blockchain technology within the Financial Services industry. Our efforts will focus on leveraging blockchain to reimagine banking, simplify processes, and enhance the fulfillment speed for credit unions and their members,” stated Sandeep Uthra , Chief Technology Officer at OneAZ Credit Union.

Moreover, Sandeep Uthra will play a crucial role in helping Metal Blockchain build a consortium for multiple credit unions, through the Metal Blockchain Banking Innovation Program . This consortium aims to create various use cases that would reduce costs, mitigate risks, and increase the probability of successful use case deployments, leveraging the collective expertise and resources of multiple credit unions.

About Metal Blockchain

Metal Blockchain, developed by Metallicus, is an innovative Layer 0 blockchain technology dedicated to tackling global finance challenges with its scalable, secure, and decentralized infrastructure built on the foundation of BSA Compliance. The versatile nature of Metal Blockchain’s infrastructure enables developers to craft customized solutions for a wide range of financial applications, promoting innovation and growth within the global financial sector. Guided by the vision of CEO Marshall Hayner, Metal Blockchain aims to transform the financial industry by embracing compliance-driven innovation.

