ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — January 24-26, 2023, the OneDigital Executive Benefits team joined more than a thousand OneDigital benefits professionals from across the U.S. at the OneDigital Summit 2023. Hosted at McCormick Place on Chicago’s lakefront, the largest convention center in North America, the three-day event created extensive opportunities for learning, networking, team building, inspiration and the convergence of disciplines.

Senior Vice President-Retirement, Chris Nyland, said, “The message of ‘Heart and Hustle’ underpinned every aspect of Summit 2023. This maxim aligns directly with how our Executive Benefits Team serves clients. Focused on human-centric practices, our team helps advance executives’ financial wellness and retirement readiness while concurrently supporting their organizations’ corporate goals and objectives.”

The Executive Benefits team partnered with the OneDigital Executive and Professional Disability team, jointly hosting a booth during Summit 2023. Drawing attention and traffic to the booth, team members shared insights on how financial advisors and consultants can strengthen their offerings and better serve their clients when they deliver well-designed, creative executive and specialty benefits solutions.

Associate Practice Leader-Specialty Benefits Taylor Wisted said, “Attracting and retaining key executive and leadership talent is both critically important and increasingly challenging to navigate and manage for most employers. Our team takes great pride in helping organizations excel in these areas through a holistic approach to benefit design, delivering comprehensive solutions that blend the most important aspects of financial wellness, wealth accumulation and risk mitigation strategies.”

OneDigital Summit 2023 participants from the Executive Benefits Team included Senior Vice President-Retirement Kristine Lampert, Delray Beach, Senior Vice President-Retirement Scott Cahill, Vice President-Retirement Christine Scott and Marketing Consultant Linda Parker, all from Orlando, Senior Vice President-Retirement Steve Broadbent, Greater Atlanta area, Senior Vice President-Retirement, Chris Nyland, Charleston, Senior Vice President-Retirement Tom Chisholm and Vice President-Retirement Kenny DePaola, both from Chicago, Vice President-Retirement Sam Robert, Greater Houston area, Managing Director Mike Powers, Cleveland, Senior Vice President-Retirement Phil Currie, Greater Salt Lake City area, and Senior Vice President-Retirement Monte Harrick and Vice President-Retirement Adam Monson, Irvine.

To learn more about the OneDigital Executive Benefits Team and the services the team delivers, follow Executive Benefits News.

About OneDigital

OneDigital is a steward of business growth and people potential. Our insurance, financial services and HR platform provide personalized, tech-enabled solutions for a contemporary work-life experience. Nationally recognized for our culture of caring, OneDigital’s teams enable employers and individuals to do their best work and live their best lives. More than 100,000 employers and millions of individuals rely on our teams for counsel and access to fully integrated worksite products and services and the retirement and wealth management services provided through OneDigital Investment Advisors. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, OneDigital maintains offices in most major markets across the nation. To learn more, visit www.onedigital.com.

This material has been prepared for informational purposes only, and is not intended to provide, and should not be relied on for, accounting, legal or tax advice. Any tax advice contained herein is of a general nature. You should seek specific advice from your tax professional before pursuing any idea contemplated herein.

Securities offered through Lion Street Financial, LLC (LSF) and Valmark Securities, Inc. (VSI), each a member of FINRA and SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Lion Street Advisors, LLC (LSA) and Valmark Advisers, Inc. (VAI), each an SEC registered investment advisor. Please refer to your investment advisory agreement and the Form ADV disclosures provided to you for more information. VAI/VSI and LSF/LSA are non-affiliated entities and separate entities from OneDigital.

Unless otherwise noted, VAI/VSI, LSF/LSA are not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by, or in any way officially connected with any other company, agency or government agency identified or referenced in this document.

