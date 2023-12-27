ONEflight Ferren Rajput CEO with ONEflight Brand Ambassadors, Shark Tank Celebrities Robert Herjavec and Kevin O’Leary

ONEflight Cirque Du Soleil performed throughout the evenings event at ONEflight Black Tie Gala

ONEflight Transformation of ONEflight’s new Hanger for the evening event

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ONEflight International dazzled attendees with the private aviation company’s annual Black Tie Gala on December 16, sensibly held within ONEflight’s new hangar. The event featured a VIP cocktail reception, star-studded guest list, captivating performances, and exciting announcements throughout the evening.

Festivities kicked off with a cocktail hour, setting the stage for an evening of elegance and commemoration. The exclusive VIP reception welcomed several distinguished ONEflight VIP members and brand ambassadors, including Robert Herjavec, Kevin O’Leary, Kevin Costner, Courtney Cox, Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Jason Bateman, Paul Rudd, and Anthony Scaramucci.

Members, employees, and brand ambassadors were treated to captivating performances by the world-famous Cirque Du Soleil, adding an enchanting touch to the evening’s entertainment as well as a world-renowned DJ who opened up the dance floor to conclude the evening’s festivities.

ONEflight shared two major announcements during the gala. First was the acquisition of a Gulfstream G550 fondly referred to as the Big Brother to the other ONEflight-owned aircraft, the Black Jet Gulfstream III. This strategic move adds this heavy jet to its corporate fleet, increasing the number of complimentary flights for members and, in turn, reinforcing ONEflight’s commitment to providing top-tier aviation services and meeting the evolving needs of its discerning clientele. The second was the presentation of the prestigious “Employee of the Year” award, recognizing outstanding employee contributions to the ONEflight community. Ferren personally presented the employee with a Maserati Ghibli.

“The Black Tie Gala is a momentous occasion for us,” said ONEflight CEO Ferren Rajput. “We’re able to celebrate our exclusive partnerships and experiences, express gratitude to our valued employees, and connect with our esteemed clientele before heading into the new year. ONEflight strives for excellence and innovation in everything we do, and this gala encapsulates that. Members see our exciting growth that’s unencumbered by current market conditions because we know it’s not just about flying. It’s about creating unforgettable experiences for our clients and exceeding their expectations day in and day out.”

About ONEflight International, Inc.

ONEflight International, Incorporated is a global private aviation company revolutionizing the luxury private jet travel industry since the company’s founding in 2010. It is the fastest growing market leader developing and implementing technological solutions for non-commercial air travel through its proprietary online Book a Jet platform. With over 700 world-class selected aircraft charter operator partnerships and a network of 7,000 private jets worldwide, ONEflight empowers members to seamlessly search, select and book a private flight with a fleet of aircraft at their disposal and excellent customer service from booking to disembarking. ONEflight firmly believes you don’t need to OWN, you just need to FLY.

Visit oneflight.net for more information.

