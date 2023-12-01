ONEflight ONEflight Members along with Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary and Ferren Rajput ONEflight CEO at Formula 1 Las Vegas

ONEflight Dave Rajyagor ONEflight VP of Strategic Initiatives with Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay at F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Paddock Club

ONEflight ONEflight Hosts members in the Paddock Club Garage Suite at Formula 1 Las Vegas

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ONEflight International, a leading private aviation company, elevated the VIP treatment for its members by hosting an exclusive experience at a Formula 1 race. Held at the Paddock Club in Las Vegas from November 16-18, the race featured unparalleled access to racers and crewmembers alike, world-class hospitality, and memorable interactions with renowned personalities.

“ONEflight’s mission is always to provide a best-in-class experience for our clients, whether in the air or on the ground. Their dedication and loyalty to ONEflight serves as a testament to this and we’re more than happy to celebrate them and create lasting memories alongside them at exciting events like this,” said Ferren Rajput, ONEflight International CEO.

Rajput and Shark Tank’s Mr. Wonderful, Kevin O’Leary, hosted members at the garage-level CEO suite, providing an exclusive and luxurious vantage point to a race that zooms past the famous Las Vegas Strip. The culinary experience could not have been more noteworthy: world-renowned chef, Gordon Ramsay, personally curated the gourmet menu for the event. Guests also had the unique opportunity to walk the pit lane and engage with Formula 1 racers and crew members personally, getting a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the precision and skill that goes into the world of Formula 1 racing.

ONEflight International remains committed to providing its members with once-in-a-lifetime experiences as well as luxurious travel accommodations. The Formula 1 event in Las Vegas exemplified the company’s dedication to this exceptional service and is just one of the many benefits ONEflight members enjoy.

About ONEflight International, Inc.

ONEflight International, incorporated is a global private aviation company revolutionizing the luxury private jet travel industry since the company’s founding in 2010. It is the fastest growing market leader developing and implementing technological solutions for noncommercial air travel through their proprietary online Book a Jet platform (BAJit). With over 700 vetted world class aircraft charter operator partnerships and a network of over 7000 private jets worldwide, ONEflight empowers members to seamlessly search select and book a private flight with a fleet of aircraft at their disposal and renown customer service from booking to disembarking. ONEflight firmly believes you don’t need to OWN you just need to fly.

