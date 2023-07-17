SAN DIEGO, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF) (“OneMain” or “the Company”) against certain of its officers and directors.

What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On May 31, 2023, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced that “installment lender OneMain Financial to pay $20 million in redress and penalties for failing to refund interest charged to 25,000 customers who cancelled purchases within a purported ‘full refund period,’ and for deceiving borrowers about needing to purchase add-on products to receive a loan. OneMain will pay $10 million in refunds to consumers it harmed, and an additional $10 million penalty to the CFPB’s victims relief fund.”

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of OneMain, you may have standing to hold OneMain harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company’s officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company’s corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. You can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

There is no cost or obligation to you.

