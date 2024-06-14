Partner’s software products and services are utilized by hundreds of life science organizations, including the top 30 biopharmaceutical companies

MINNEAPOLIS, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OneMedNet Corporation (Nasdaq: ONMD) (“OneMedNet” or the “Company”), the leading curator of regulatory-grade Real World Data (“RWD”), inclusive of electronic health records, laboratory results and, uniquely, medical imaging, announced today that it has entered into a iRWD™ Customer Data License (the “Agreement”) with an undisclosed U.S.-based global leader in clinical trial design and software.

Pursuant to the Agreement, OneMedNet will utilize its proprietary iRWD™ platform to securely search, de-identify and curate current, regulatory-grade clinical data for the new customer, including its world-wide subsidiaries and affiliates, under a referral licensing model providing a robust funnel of business opportunities.

“This partnership aligns perfectly with OneMedNet’s market expansion strategy, and significantly extends our commercial reach within the global life science industry,” said Aaron Green, OneMedNet’s President and CEO. “Our new partner’s recognized expertise in clinical trial design and implementation, combined with our innovative RWD platform, creates a powerful synergy that should help accelerate the development of innovative new medical therapies and technologies targeting some of the world’s greatest health challenges.”

About OneMedNet Corporation

OneMedNet provides innovative solutions that unlock the significant value contained within the Real-World Data (“RWD”) repositories of over 1,400 healthcare system and provider sites that currently comprise its iRWD™ network. OneMedNet’s proprietary iRWD™ platform provides secure, comprehensive management of a continuously expanding and diverse set of clinical data, including electronic health records, laboratory results, and uniquely, medical images. Employing its robust iRWD™ platform, the Company securely de-identifies, searches, and curates the clinical data, bringing a wealth of internal and third-party research opportunities to its drug, medical device and imaging/diagnostic AI development customers.

OneMedNet’s platform is designed to meet the clinical requirements necessary across various domains, including but not limited to rare diseases, oncology, and cardiology. The Company is committed to delivering precise and robust research support services that span the entire continuum of care. This commitment is a cornerstone of OneMedNet’s strategy to enhance patient outcomes and help pave the next wave of healthcare innovation. For more information, please visit www.onemednet.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of OneMedNet; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

OneMedNet Contacts:

Stephen Kilmer, Investor Relations

Phone: 647.872.4849

Email: [email protected]

Michael Wong, Director of Marketing

Phone: 800.918.7189

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: ONEMEDNET CORPORATION