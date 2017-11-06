OnePoint Patient Care Partners with Jordan Health Services to Provide Exceptional Hospice Pharmacy Services at over 20 locations throughout TX, OK & LA

Breaking News
MORTON GROVE, Ill., Nov. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OnePoint Patient Care, the hospice industry leader in customizable pharmacy service provider options, has announced a partnership with Texas-based Jordan Health Services, the region’s leading home care provider. Through the partnership, OnePoint will serve Jordan’s 22 hospice locations and 1,200 patients, bringing the total patients served nationally by OnePoint to more than 32,000.

OnePoint will provide Jordan with Concierge PBM services aimed at standardizing company processes and reducing costs across all locations. Additionally, OnePoint will supply Jordan with Direct Express Local Service and Next Day Valet Mail Order medication dispensing.

“We are thrilled to be a partner with Jordan Health Services, helping to unify their locations under a single set of hospice pharmacy best practices,” said Michael Porpora, OnePoint Patient Care Western Division President. “We strive to improve the pharmacy service experience for each hospice we serve.  OnePoint’s unique blend of mail order, PBM and local captive hospice pharmacy services allows Jordan to customize solutions that meet the competitive needs of their local markets.”

Jordan is undergoing a period of tremendous development and sought a partner with the ability to drive – as well as maintain – expansion. “We needed a provider with the technology to integrate all of our separate hospice locations, dispense medications, reduce costs and have the adaptability necessary to grow with us,” said Jordan Vice President of Hospice Operations Michael Kuhn. “After researching numerous pharmacy benefit managers, the choice was easy. OnePoint’s knowledge, service and track record make them an ideal partner.”

Kuhn said several factors set OnePoint apart, including its technology – such as OneConnectPoint, an intuitive medication ordering platform – as well as its commitment to service, utilization and formulary compliance assistance, and ability to customize payment and medication dispensing plans.   

About OnePoint Patient Care:

OnePoint Patient Care is the nation’s leading provider of community-based hospice pharmacy and pharmacy benefits management (PBM) services offering hospices nationwide flexible and adaptable solutions for their hospice pharmacy needs. OnePoint fills prescriptions, creates custom compounds and formularies, provides home deliveries and manages pharmacy benefits for more than 32,000 patients per day. Through its Concierge PBM, Next Day Valet mail order and Direct Express local services, OnePoint serves more than 220 hospice programs in 32 states.

OnePoint was one of the first pharmacies to begin serving the hospice industry when the Medicare hospice benefit began in the 1980s. Today OnePoint has grown to be one of the leading national hospice pharmacies with eight pharmacy locations strategically located throughout the United States.  For additional information on what one can do, visit www.oppc.com or call (866) 771-OPPC.

About Jordan Health:

Founded in 1975 and based in Dallas, Texas, Jordan Health Services (www.jhsi.com) is one of the nation’s largest home care providers.  With its unique blend of services including personal care, case management, skilled nursing, therapy, and hospice services, Jordan’s team of highly skilled and dedicated professionals provide care to approximately 37,000 patients throughout the states of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana.

Contact information:
Charlie Otterbeck
[email protected]
847.583.5652

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
