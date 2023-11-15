Consolidation of multiple systems to nCino’s cloud banking platform will provide advanced agility so UK specialist mortgage lender can continue to stay ahead of changing customer and market expectations

LONDON, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking for the global financial services industry, today announced a strategic partnership with OneSavings Bank (OSB) to provide the institution with a cloud-based single platform that will help streamline traditional banking processes such as underwriting and loan origination. The partnership will support OSB as it further innovates its mortgage and lending operations via technology investments while maintaining a high level of customer service and regulatory compliance.

OSB, part of OSB Group, is a leading specialist mortgage lender, primarily focused on carefully selected sub-segments of the mortgage market such as Buy to Let; Residential, including Help to Buy and shared ownership; complex commercial and semi-commercial; development finance; bridging; and asset finance.

The UK mortgage industry is facing several challenges, including evolving customer demands and rapid changes in regulations. To add to this, many providers have outdated legacy IT systems that hinder their ability to adapt quickly when faced with shifting economic conditions or changing interest rates. This leaves many lenders without the flexibility or agility they need to handle new demands.

OSB is taking an active leadership position in the UK lending market by implementing the nCino platform to enhance the efficiency of its lending processes. Through the partnership with nCino, OSB will gain a fully configurable, single platform solution that will create agility in its lending practices and provide flexibility to continuously monitor the economic environment, pivot at speed and adjust itself accordingly while providing a superior experience for its customers and brokers.

“Our goal is to be recognised as the UK’s number one choice of specialist bank through our commitment to exceptional service, strong relationships and competitive propositions, helping customers, colleagues and communities prosper. I’m looking forward to the journey ahead of us with nCino and the added flexibility and agility we will gain by implementing the platform,” said Matthew Baillie, Group Chief Transformation Officer at OSB Group.

“nCino will enable OSB to further streamline its lending processes and drive efficiency while maintaining focus on providing outstanding customer service,” said Thomas Chaplin, Head of Mortgage Product, EMEA at nCino. “By leveraging the power of a single platform, nCino can help mortgage providers, borrowers, and brokers alike to benefit from enhanced efficiency and transparency throughout the entire lending process. The exciting partnership between nCino and OSB is just the latest example of this tech-driven revolution that is modernising the mortgage industry in the UK and we’re incredibly proud to be partnered on this initiative.”

About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. Through its single software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, nCino helps financial institutions serving corporate and commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage customers modernize and more effectively onboard clients, make loans, manage the loan lifecycle, and open accounts. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino is partnered with more than 1,850 financial services providers globally. For more information, visit www.ncino.com.

About OSB

OSB Group, a member of the FTSE 250 index, provides specialist lending and retail savings through its industry leading brands and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority.

