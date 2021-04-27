Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) Investor Alert: Notice of Voluntary Dismissal of Securities Fraud Class Action Against of OneSpan, Inc. and Certain of Its Executives

OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) Investor Alert: Notice of Voluntary Dismissal of Securities Fraud Class Action Against of OneSpan, Inc. and Certain of Its Executives

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 6 mins ago

SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP (“Lead Counsel”) announces this update to shareholders who may be members of a class that suffered damages as a result of claims alleged in the litigation, Almendariz v. OneSpan Inc. et al., No. 1:20-cv-04906 (U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois) (Hon. Joan B. Gottschall).

Almendariz v. OneSpan Inc. et al., filed on August 20, 2020, was brought as a potential class action on behalf of purchasers of OneSpan Inc. (“OneSpan”) securities between May 9, 2018 and August 11, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The complaint alleged that OneSpan and certain of its executives violated Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by allegedly disseminating materially false and misleading statements, including financial statements that failed to disclose that: (i) OneSpan had inadequate disclosure controls and procedures over financial reporting; and (ii) as a result, OneSpan overstated its revenue relating to certain contracts with customers involving software licenses in its financial statements spread out over the first quarter of 2018 to the first quarter of 2020.

By Order dated November 16, 2020, Michael Paladino (“Lead Plaintiff”) was appointed lead plaintiff and Hagens Berman was appointed lead counsel, to represent a potential class of investors. The Lead Plaintiff was then granted time to amend the complaint. During this time the Lead Plaintiff, through Lead Counsel, investigated the claims further. Based on this investigation, on March 18, 2021, the Lead Plaintiff filed a notice of voluntary dismissal of the lawsuit, without prejudice.

Accordingly, there is no longer a securities fraud class action pending against OneSpan and certain of its officers and directors. Lead Counsel believe there are no immediate statutes of limitations or repose that apply to the previously alleged claims, but that certain of the previously alleged claims could potentially become time-barred as early as August 20, 2022.

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.